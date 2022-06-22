Agreement Paves the Way for Greater Access to Innovative Cancer Therapies for Companion Animals
FARMINGTON, Conn., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Torigen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage animal health biologics company, announced today that it has entered into a national distribution agreement with MWI Animal Health, a leading distributor of animal health products and services and a subsidiary of AmerisourceBergen. The agreement will expand access to Torigen's experimental autologous cancer vaccine for companion animals.
This is the first national distribution deal for Torigen whose experimental autologous cancer vaccine uses an animal's tumor cells to stimulate the pet's immune system to fight cancer. Torigen's autologous prescription product is regulated by the USDA Center of Veterinary Biologics under 9 CFR 103.3.
MWI, the premier distributor for both private- and corporate-owned veterinary clinics, will support the distribution of the tumor collection kits to veterinarians across the country through its national distribution network. Through its network of 18 distribution centers in key markets nationwide, the company can support same-day or overnight deliveries to communities across the country.
"We are thrilled to have MWI become Torigen's first national distributor and look forward to working with their world-class team of over 220 outside and 150 inside sales representatives," said Sean Fitzgerald, Torigen's Vice President of Market Development, who has been personally working with MWI for more than twenty years. "We are excited to work with MWI to bring to the broader veterinary community our autologous prescription product for treating cancer in dogs, cats, and horses."
Every year, nearly ten million companion animals are diagnosed with cancer. Torigen's mission is to provide innovative and cost-effective cancer treatment options to veterinarians and their clients.
"We are committed to providing veterinarians nationwide with timely and reliable access to the products and services that have the potential to help pets live longer and healthier lives," said Steve Shell, President of MWI Animal Health. "We're thrilled to work with Torigen to help veterinary practices access the company's experimental autologous cancer vaccine."
"The strategic relationship with MWI is an exciting opportunity for Torigen as we work to expand awareness and utilization of our innovative cancer treatment options," said Ashley Kalinauskas, CEO and Co-Founder of Torigen Pharmaceuticals. "MWI's distribution network will provide us with access to veterinarians across the continental U.S. who are dedicated to fighting cancer in our pet family members."
About Torigen's Autologous Cancer Vaccine:
Torigen produces a personalized autologous prescription product for dogs, cats, and horses that uses the animal's own tumor cells to create an immunotherapy from a surgically resected portion of a tumor that can be used alone or in combination with chemotherapy and radiation. Torigen's autologous prescription product is an experimental product regulated by the USDA Center of Veterinary Biologics under 9 CFR 103.3.
Torigen's autologous prescription product is an active immunotherapy consisting of cells harvested from the patient's own tumor. This whole cell tumor vaccine is generated by a patented method to preserve cellular material and tumor associated antigens, and then mixed with immune stimulating adjuvants. The objective is to increase activation of tumor-specific T-cells resulting in an enhanced ability of the pet's immune system to destroy cancer cells, stop or slow the growth of cancer cells, or delay cancer metastasis.
About Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc:
Torigen is a spin-out from the University of Notre Dame and backed by Werth Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Emerald Development Partners, The University of Connecticut, The University of Notre Dame, SoGal Ventures, Gaingels, and other prominent investors.
With over 50% of all dogs over the age of 10 dying from cancer, Torigen is dedicated to providing affordable and effective cancer care solutions for all companion animals. Torigen recognizes the instrumental role pets play in our families and is determined to extend the lives of companion animals despite a cancer diagnosis.
For more information about Torigen, please visit http://www.torigen.com
About AmerisourceBergen:
AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency and reliability for human and animal health. Our 42,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at http://www.amerisourcebergen.com.
Media Contact
John Kallassy, Torigen Pharmaceuticals, 860-519-9956, info@torigen.com
