FARMINGTON, Conn., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the past two months, Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage animal health biologics company, has won multiple awards at several prominent industry events including the Yale Innovation Summit and the Animal Health Innovation Showcase, the latter of which highlights some of the top startups in animal health. The wins come on the heels of the company having signed three new distribution partnerships.
Audience Choice Winner at Yale Innovations Summit:
Torigen had a strong performance at the Yale Innovation Summit, the largest entrepreneurship event on Yale's campus featuring 28 sponsors and 1,000 event registrations. The company won the Audience Choice Award and earned a 3rd place finish in the judged competition for the Day 1 Pitch. Yale's Office of Cooperative Research (OCR) hosted the virtual 'Shark Tank'-style event at the end of May, featuring 36 venture teams pitching potential partners and investors.
"Torigen is honored to have been a part of the 2021 Yale Innovation Summit and to have earned the audience choice award and an overall 3rd place finish," said Ashley Kalinauskas, CEO and Co-Founder of Torigen. "We're excited to get the word out about what Torigen is doing to innovate the way cancer is treated in our companion animals and these innovation events are the perfect platform."
1st Place Winner Animal Health Innovation Showcase:
Torigen also enjoyed success at the Animal Health Innovation Showcase in June, part of the Animal Health Innovation Conference, which provides emerging companies with the opportunity to present in front of influential figures and animal health investors. The company finished first among 20 finalists in the animal health and nutrition space.
Torigen's primary mission is to bring affordable and accessible cancer treatments to veterinarians and the clients they serve. The company has already treated more than 1,300 companion animals with cancer and is rapidly expanding its ability to deliver innovative cancer therapeutics to animals stricken with cancer throughout all parts of the U.S. Torigen recently announced a partnership with Victor Medical, increasing exposure and distribution of their vaccine to veterinarians across the country.
About Torigen's Autologous Cancer Vaccine:
Torigen produces a personalized autologous prescription product for dogs, cats, and horses that uses the animal's own tumor cells to create an immunotherapy from a surgically resected portion of tumor that can be used alone or in combination with chemotherapy and radiation. Torigen's autologous prescription product is an experimental product regulated by the USDA Center of Veterinary Biologics under 9 CFR 103.3.
Torigen's autologous prescription product is an active immunotherapy consisting of cells harvested from the patient's own tumor. This whole cell tumor vaccine is generated by a patented method to preserve cellular material and tumor associated antigens, and then mixed them with immune stimulating adjuvants. The objective is to increase activation of tumor-specific T-cells resulting in an enhanced ability of the pet's immune system to destroy cancer cells, stop or slow the growth of cancer cells, or delay cancer metastasis.
About Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.:
Torigen is a spin-out from the University of Notre Dame and backed by Emerald Development Partners, The University of Connecticut, SoGal Ventures, The Fund, Gaingels, Connecticut Innovations, Aimers Venture Partners, and other prominent investors.
With over 50% of all dogs over the age of 10 dying from cancer, Torigen is dedicated to providing affordable and effective cancer care solutions for all companion animals. Torigen recognizes the instrumental role pets play in our families, and is determined to extend the lives of companion animals despite a cancer diagnosis.
For more information about Torigen, please visit http://www.torigen.com
