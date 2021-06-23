TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neuropotential Clinics now uses dry-electrode cap systems, making neurofeedback training sessions more convenient, accessible, comfortable, and beneficial for patients.
Neurofeedback training is a non-invasive method to train the brain to be more relaxed, calm, alert, and focused. It can be used to support conditions like ADHD, learning disabilities, anxiety, depression, PTSD, concussion, stress-related disorders, and burnout. Research has shown that neurofeedback training is not only beneficial to individuals experiencing symptoms of illness, but also for building resilience, cognitive function, and stress management.
Traditionally, neurofeedback training sessions involved applying a wet-cap system to a patient's scalp. Gel and paste are then placed on 19 different sites on the scalp to ensure electrode conductivity. Preparation time is 15-20 minutes, and patients can experience varying levels of discomfort during their training sessions. Following the training, 10 minutes is needed to remove the wet-cap, gel and paste, and patients still need to shower to remove any residue from their scalps at home.
Neuropotential Clinics recognizes that the discomfort and inconvenience of wet-cap systems can affect the success of neurofeedback training and their patients' commitment to the training process. For this reason, they have invested in the latest wireless dry-electrode neurofeedback technology that does not require any gel or paste to execute the treatment plan. Preparation time is only 5-7 minutes, and it takes just 10-seconds to clean up and to remove the cap after the session. Not only does the dry-electrode system provide patients with more comfort and convenience by removing the need for paste and gels, it also offers more neurofeedback training time; 35-40 minutes compared to the 15-20 minutes offered with a wet-cap, thereby optimizing the effectiveness of each session and the results experienced by patients.
With increased interest and research into alternatives and to the traditional model of disease and the medicinal treatment of symptoms, neurofeedback training has received many accolades, and is becoming a more common addition to patient treatment plans.
Opened in 2017, Neuropotential Clinics offers state-of-the-art facilities, with the latest software and technology required for neurofeedback training sessions. Conveniently located in Toronto, Ontario the clinic provides services for the treatment anxiety, depression, PTSD, concussion, stress, burnout, and more. A complimentary one hour consultation is offered to all new patients, and a thorough, personalized treatment plan is finalized before neurofeedback training sessions begin.
