TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assessing humoral immunogenicity is an interesting challenge for adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies. While most people are concerned about how to deal with pre-existing antibodies and their impact on cutpoints — such as using total antibody or neutralizing antibodies for inclusion/exclusion, including/excluding based on these results and a number of other concerns — often times just coming up with the right assay format for measuring these antibodies is overlooked.
The goal of this webinar is to provide case studies for the two typically used assay formats for measuring total antibodies (direct and bridging) and discuss the challenges and rationales for using each of them in the AAV immunogenicity space. The case studies will be followed by a panel discussion with an expert scientific team to take questions and discuss other possibilities for assay format selection.
Register for this webinar to learn about the rationale behind choosing an assay format for total antibody (TAb) assays for AAV-based gene therapies, including the pros and cons of each format.
Join expert speakers from BioAgilytix, Jim McNally, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, who will be moderating the event; Jay Stringer, PhD, Manager I; Luke Armstrong, PhD, Manager II; Todd Lester, Associate Director; and Xiaoxi Yang, PhD, Manager I, for the live webinar on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Total Antibody Assays for AAV-Based Gene Therapies – To Bridge or Not to Bridge.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks