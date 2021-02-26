APPLETON, Wis., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TotalMed Inc., the premier travel nursing firm for hospitals and healthcare providers, donated 64,000 face masks and made a financial contribution this past holiday season to help frontline healthcare workers, seniors, and minorities who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic since early in 2020.
"We couldn't be prouder to make this donation on behalf of our essential workers and valued community members," said TotalMed CEO Sejal Shah. "Making a difference in the lives of others is our mission. Our frontline healthcare professionals put their lives on the line every day to care for those affected by the pandemic, and to maintain our country's exceptional health care system. We are honored to be able to give back, and we'd like to thank everyone who partnered with us on this campaign."
In the spirit of reciprocal gratitude, two of the donation recipients responded:
- "The staff and residents at our senior living community are thankful beyond measure for the generous donation. Every donation goes a long way in helping protect our residents and staff so we can get back to normal this year!" ~Jance P.
- "The residents and staff of our senior living community truly appreciate the donation of an extremely large box of surgical masks. These masks will come in very handy. Thank you so much!" ~Brenda P.
TotalMed believes in helping people, from the healthcare professionals we work with directly to our community at large. To learn more and join our network, visit https://totalmed.com/.
About TotalMed Holdings
TotalMed Inc. and its sister company, Medical Staffing Solutions, LLC, both earned a spot on the top ten list for travel nursing. Their mission is igniting purpose in healthcare. The company staffs nurses, therapists, pharmacists, and other clinicians of all specialties in all 50 states. They offer crisis staffing and travel jobs that match caregivers with the right organization to assist both facilities and patients. As an organization, they focus on putting highly-skilled staff into facilities to ensure adequate staffing for a better patient experience.
TotalMed is a one-stop shop for all MSP services along with recruiting and placing healthcare professionals in travel, PRN, crisis, and permanent positions across the country in Nursing and Allied Health. Throughout 2020, the organization filled roles at even the most short-staffed facilities during the most challenging time in healthcare. By matching the right travel healthcare professional with the right organization, TotalMed continues to offer a lifeline to facilities and their patients.
