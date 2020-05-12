OMAHA, Neb., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As employees start to return to work, companies must take precautions — like temperature screenings — in order to safely start operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting now, TotalWellness, an independent wellness services provider, offers temperature screenings and symptoms questionnaires to companies.
"Now, more than ever, companies are in a situation to help employees take good care of their health. As many organizations start to reopen their offices, TotalWellness can help get people back to work. Temperature screenings provide an additional layer of safety to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Alan Kohll, Founder and President of TotalWellness.
For the screenings, TotalWellness provides medical professionals and supplies to perform a simple, two-step process in any workplace. This process includes:
- Completion of a questionnaire to screen for symptoms that may be consistent with COVID-19
- Performance of a non-invasive, touchless temperature check
Following the screening, in accordance with the client's procedures, employees will be cleared for work or redirected to go home.
More details on the screening process can be found here.
About TotalWellness: TotalWellness is an independent wellness services provider that partners with companies of any size to facilitate custom wellness solutions. For more information visit TotalWellnessHealth.com. Follow us on Twitter @TotalWellnessUs.
Media Contact:
Lisa Stovall
Director of Marketing
402.637.1302
239490@email4pr.com