CUPERTINO, Calif. and TELANGANA, India, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Touch-A-Life Foundation, a non-profit organization to support the needy and underprivileged, today announced a COVID-19 Help App on the TALGiving platform, to provide assistance to patients in India.
The TALGiving platform allows charities or individuals to ask for what they need, and matches them with folks around the world, who can respond with a cash donation or tangible goods, services, and deeds - in a transparent way. Every donation is traced and tracked and published publicly - so you're able to see exactly how your donation is making an impact for your community.
Touch-A-Life's COVID-19 Help App is designed to specifically address the following needs for COVID-19 patients in India:
- Oxygen cylinders
- Doctor Referrals
- Ventilators
- Food and Groceries
- Medicine
- Temporary Housing
"The COVID-19 crisis is sweeping across India, and we want to make it easier for those affected by the virus to get what they need from the support of their community, so that we can recover from it quickly," said Tej Gundavelli, Founder & CEO of the Touch-A-Life Foundation.
"We all got what we need from the blessings from our parents. Now the time has come to help others during this global crisis created by COVID. Let's step out of our comfort zones and reach out to the needy ones to help humanity. Let's team up and support the families who lost their only earning member of their family," said JA Chowdary, Chairman Indian Blockchain Standards Committee.
About Touch-A-Life Foundation
The Touch-A-Life Foundation is a non-profit organization (please view IRS approved exemption document 501(c)(3)), founded in 2012, to support the disadvantaged. We are built on the principle that helping others is good for society. Our mission is to create one-to-one connections between donors and recipients, matching them based on needs. Touch-A-Life Foundation as 5 fundamental pillars: TALGiving, our mobile & web-based platform, TALScouts, youth social entrepreneurship program, TALLeaders, for volunteers to mentor and connect on causes they care about, TALRadio, live-streaming inspiring audio content, TALMedia, a digital library of inspiring content, stories, panels, and videos to spread kindness and make a difference. Through these 5 programs we are bridging the gap between those looking to make a difference and those with need of assistance.
