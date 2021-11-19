PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tower Radiology and Tampa General Hospital (TGH), an established partnership that is one of the largest physician-owned and operated outpatient radiology practices in West Central Florida, are excited to announce their first location on the east coast of Florida with the opening of a new dedicated PET/CT center at 11621 Kew Gardens Ave., Suite 101B in Palm Beach Gardens.
The Tower Radiology PET/CT center will support the expansion of advanced services that Tampa General is bringing to the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast area, which includes an alliance with the Cancer Center of South Florida announced in May of 2020 and the Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches in January of 2021. Last month, Tampa General established TGH General Surgeons of the Palm Beaches to connect patients with local surgical expertise and the innovation of an academic medical center.
Located within the same building as the Tampa General | Cancer Center of South Florida, the new Tower Radiology site will offer a variety of advanced PET/CT screening and diagnostic exams to assess the body. PET/CT is a type of nuclear medicine imaging that combines PET (positron emission tomography) and CT (computed tomography) studies into one single scan. The result is an exam that can identify disease in its earliest stages by accurately locating and identifying abnormal metabolic activity.
"This exciting, new opportunity will allow Tower to reach the east coast of Florida for the first time, while also supporting our partners at Tampa General Hospital with an advanced diagnostic tool conveniently in the same building. We're eager to introduce Tower to the Palm Beach Gardens community and we look forward to a future of possibilities in the area," said Larry Smith, CEO, Tower Radiology.
Tower Radiology will not only support patients and physicians in the South Florida area but also work closely with Tampa General | Cancer Center of South Florida as part of its affiliation which includes Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute, allowing for a more streamlined process from diagnosis to treatment and optimal patient experience.
"Tower Radiology will provide patients direct access to PET/CT scans and increase their comfort and convenience. And, with our affiliation, patients can seamlessly engage for the type of complex care and advanced immunotherapy procedures and research trials an academic medical center can provide," said Dr. Abraham Schwarzberg, chief of oncology and senior vice president of network development at Tampa General Hospital.
Tampa General | Cancer Center of South Florida oncologists work in collaboration to provide comprehensive treatment options in a seamless coordinated manner. The team takes a multidisciplinary approach and strongly emphasizes compassionate and personalized care that focuses on the whole patient. After treatment at Tampa General, patients can then return home to the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast for follow-up care with their health care provider.
Tampa General Hospital is ranked in the Top 10% for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report 2021-22, a testament to the Cancer Institute's commitment to superior care.
The fourth highest-ranking hospital in Florida in U.S. News and World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals list and one of Florida's leading academic medical centers, Tampa General is the primary teaching affiliate of the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and is on the forefront of providing world-class care through innovation and collaboration.
PET/CT scans are scheduled through a physician's order. For more information on Tower Radiology, visit http://www.TowerRadiologyCenters.com.
ABOUT TOWER RADIOLOGY
Established in 1992, Tower Radiology provides quality radiology services in a comfortable, convenient, outpatient setting throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, and Palm Beach Counties. Accredited by the American College of Radiology, Tower offers specialized services such as 3D mammography, high field wide-bore MRI, open MRI, cardiac MRI, CT low-dose lung screening, PET/CT and more. Tower's 65 plus board-certified radiologists hold certifications in all 11 radiology subspecialties and participate in the academic missions of research and teaching by serving as faculty for USF College of Medicine, Department of Radiology. For more information, visit http://www.TowerRadiologyCenters.com.
ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL
Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious 2021 Forbes magazine rankings – America's Best Employers by State, third out of 100 Florida companies and first among health care and social organizations and 13th nationally in America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal 2020 provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to http://www.tgh.org.
