TAMPA, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tower Radiology has expanded 3D mammography (Tomosynthesis) into West Pasco County with its addition at our New Port Richey location at 5539 Marine Pkwy., New Port Richey, FL 34652. This advanced form of mammography takes multiple images to create a 3D image of the breast to better detect breast cancer, reduce unnecessary return visits for additional imaging and can be done in conjunction with a traditional 2D mammogram. Patients who benefit most from 3D mammography are those who have dense breasts, but women with non-dense breasts can also benefit in the same ways.
3D mammography can be used as both a screening or diagnostic tool. During both traditional 2D and 3D mammograms, a patient can expect a comfortable experience with the help of expert trained technologists who are there to help through every step of the exam. Each breast is imaged using a device that holds and compresses the breast and positions it so images can be obtained at different angles. These images are then digitized and analyzed by a dedicated women's imaging subspecialized radiologist with the assistance of a Computer Aided Detection (CAD) System.
"As the need for more advanced technology grows in the radiology industry, Tower strives to be at the forefront of adapting as quickly as possible. As 3D Mammography came to market, our team worked hard to bring this technology to our centers. We are proud that now this service is currently available at seven Tower centers with plans to continue to expand." Larry Smith, Tower Radiology CEO.
3D Mammography Locations
Northside- 2716 University Square Dr.
Carrollwood – 14499 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Ste. 150
Habana – 4719 N. Habana Ave.
South Tampa – 2106 S. Lois Ave.
Parsons – 427 S. Parsons Ave., Ste. 100
New Tampa – 17416 Brookside Trace Ct.
New Port Richey – 5539 Marine Pkwy.
About Tower Radiology
Established in 1992, Tower Radiology provides quality radiology services in a comfortable, convenient, outpatient setting throughout Hillsborough, Pasco and East Pinellas Counties. Accredited by the American College of Radiology, Tower offers specialized services such as 3D mammography, high field wide-bore MRI, weight-bearing open MRI, extremity open MRI, cardiac MRI, CT low-dose lung screening and PET/CT. Tower's 65 plus board-certified radiologists hold certifications in all 11 radiology subspecialties and participate in the academic missions of research and teaching through serving as faculty for USF College of Medicine, Department of Radiology. For more information, visit http://www.TowerRadiologyCenters.com.
