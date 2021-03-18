TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- http://www.TowerRadiologyCenters.com, showcasing Tampa Bay's preferred outpatient radiology centers, has a fresh new design and a more user-friendly experience for desktop and mobile devices. The new site provides helpful information and beneficial resources to support both patients and providers with scheduling, services, locations, medical records, bill pay, and so much more.
Tower's website has a few new features to help patients feel more prepared and offer providers more accessibility. The homepage offers quick links to scheduling, locations, bill pay, services, the patient portal, and more. The map search leads to an interactive map allowing the user to search by zip code and exams needed. The scheduling page now offers three ways to easily schedule exams including convenient online scheduling, appointment request to receive a call from a representative, and a quick phone link to call the scheduling department directly. The service pages are now organized by modality to learn more about a specific imaging tool, what to expect during an exam experience, and how to prepare for an appointment, along with a comprehensive list of all exams offered at Tower.
"I'm so proud to see the launch of Tower's incredible new website. The new site has a clean modern design and more user-friendly experience for both patients and providers in Tampa Bay. With COVID-19, it was imperative for us to expand our collection of online and virtual tools for a safe experience during a pandemic and now we have a website fit to showcase our advancing business model." Larry Smith, Tower Radiology CEO.
About Tower Radiology
Established in 1992, Tower Radiology provides quality radiology services in a comfortable, convenient, outpatient setting throughout Hillsborough, Pasco and East Pinellas Counties. Accredited by the American College of Radiology, Tower offers specialized services such as 3D mammography, high field wide-bore MRI, weight-bearing open MRI, extremity open MRI, cardiac MRI, CT low-dose lung screening and PET/CT. Tower's 65 plus board-certified radiologists hold certifications in all 11 radiology subspecialties and participate in the academic missions of research and teaching through serving as faculty for USF College of Medicine, Department of Radiology. For more information, go to TowerRadiologyCenters.com.
