TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tower Radiology has now expanded to 21 locations throughout three counties in Tampa Bay with the opening of two locations at University of South Florida Health. The two centers are conveniently located in Tampa at 13330 USF Laurel Drive and 2 Tampa General Circle. These full-service radiology centers include advanced screening and diagnostic imaging techniques including a 3T MRI and 64-Slice CT, along with a wide array of other advanced imaging modalities.
Tower is also looking forward to supporting the Department of Radiology in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine with their cutting-edge 3D medical printing. 3D printed models can demonstrate rich anatomical detail needed for advanced surgical planning and patient education.
All Tower exams performed at these locations will include interpretations from Tower's board-certified subspecialized radiologists. This exciting new expansion will be beneficial for both patients and physicians of USF by providing a comprehensive experience with ease of access to the highest possible quality of patient care.
"Tower has worked alongside USF for many years through our radiologists who also work as faculty for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, Department of Radiology. We're excited to assist USF Health Radiology in 3D printing and add 3T MRI and 64-Slice CT to our imaging roster. This opportunity allows Tower to continue to raise the bar and set the standard in radiology in Tampa Bay." - Larry Smith, CEO Tower Radiology
About Tower Radiology
Established in 1992, Tower Radiology provides quality radiology services in a comfortable, convenient, outpatient setting throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, and Palm Beach Counties. Accredited by the American College of Radiology, Tower offers specialized services such as 3D mammography, high field wide-bore MRI, open MRI, cardiac MRI, CT low-dose lung screening, PET/CT and more. Tower's 65 plus board-certified radiologists hold certifications in all 11 radiology subspecialties and participate in the academic missions of research and teaching by serving as faculty for USF College of Medicine, Department of Radiology. For more information, visit http://www.TowerRadiologyCenters.com
