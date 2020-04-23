PLANO, Texas, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the lives of millions of Americans from rural towns to cities, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) has created a Community Service Announcement (CSA) to bring awareness and credible information to the African American and Hispanic communities around the country which are among the hardest hit by the virus.
Titled #UsAgainstCOVID, the CSA, featuring a number of high-profile African American and Hispanic celebrities including Anthony Anderson, Cedric The Entertainer and Lupita Infante, aims to help these affected communities understand the risks, share steps on how to avoid contracting the virus and direct them to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) web site for more information.
"With the aim of giving back to the American communities in which we operate, we partnered with high-profile celebrities to bring an important prevention message to communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted by this deadly virus," said Chris Reynolds, chief administrative officer, Manufacturing and Corporate Resources for TMNA. "We moved quickly to make this CSA and are hopeful it will make a meaningful impact in the communities hardest hit by the COVID pandemic. We're all in this together and we must work together to regain the health of our country, no matter where we live."
The CSA debuted on BET's social channels during their Saving Our Selves (S.O.S.): A BET COVID-19 Relief Fund Effort broadcast last evening and will continue to run on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and other digital channels through May 6. This CSA includes videos in 60-second and 30-second formats in both English and Spanish.
According to CDC data, African Americans were hospitalized at higher rates than whites for COVID-19. Several states also released their own data showing that African Americans are dying at disproportional rates from COVID-19. And in some major cities, more Hispanics per capita are succumbing to the illness than any other ethnic group.
[source: https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2020/minority-communities-covid-19.html]
CDC guidelines on how to protect yourself as well as others are available on the CDC's site at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
For more on how Toyota is responding to the pandemic and for a complete list of actions and donations click on the following link: https://pressroom.toyota.com/toyota-we-are-here-for-you-toyotas-response-to-the-covid-19-crisis/
