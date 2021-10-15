BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A September 21 article on the Daily News details the arrest on murder charges of a mother-and-daughter team who illegally performed an illegal buttock augmentation procedure on a woman, with predictably tragic results. Police allege that neither woman had any medical training. Leading Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Payam Jarrah-Nejad, M.D., F.I.C.S., F.A.C.S., known to colleagues and patients simply as Dr. J, says that this is a very extreme example of a serious misjudgment far too many prospective patients make.
Dr. J says that caution is a must when deciding to get plastic surgery. First and foremost, patients should only consider board-certified plastic surgeons. He adds that, while it is critical to stay very far away from shady providers who may not even be doctors, patients also need to know that simply having an MD may not make a physician fully qualified to perform plastic surgery. He adds that, on top of a regular medical degree and residency, young doctors must also obtain an additional two years of training to call themselves plastic surgeons. After that, they need to demonstrate their abilities by taking part in the rigorous board-certification process that establishes their skills in one of the most demanding of all medical specialties. Dr. J adds that patients should be aware that doctors who are not plastic surgeons are legally allowed to perform plastic surgeries. However, he adds, only board-certified plastic surgeons have the credentials to prove that they are capable of procedures that are consistently successful and as safe as possible.
The Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon notes that looking for a plastic surgeon is no time to shop based on price. He says that patients need to consider the fact that, whether they are considering a breast augmentation or rhinoplasty, they will likely be living with the outcome of their procedure for the rest of their lives. He adds that, even if an operation is performed safely but is disappointing or worse on the aesthetic level, saving a few dollars on a less qualified physician is a very poor bet. While botched or even just disappointing procedures can often be remediated through revision procedures, says Dr. J, the ultimate costs in terms of money, time, and heartache are vastly more than if the patient had just gone with an outstanding board-certified plastic surgeon in the first place.
Dr. J notes that he is double-board certified in both plastic surgery as well as general surgery by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery, adding that his roster of patients includes patients from across the Greater Los Angeles area and around the world. Dr. J's qualifications as a plastic surgeon can be seen online and interested prospective patients are invited to call (310) 228-3151 to learn more.
