DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CallonDoc, a healthcare provider that gives patients the ability to consult with experienced doctors from the comfort of their own homes, now offers at-home testing kits with free front-door delivery. Priced from $35-$50, the kits enable users to test themselves for various health conditions including diabetes, cholesterol, thyroid, kidney and liver problems and STDs. Each multi-specimen kit arrives in a pre-paid box enabling users to send their specimen(s) to the lab and receive the results within 3-5 days via a patient account containing information and next steps. In the event of a positive result, treatment for the specified condition(s) is included in the price of each kit.
"Our goal at CallonDoc is to make healthcare easy and affordable for everyone," said Bailey Bryan, a spokesperson for CallonDoc. "To order an at-home test kit, you simply go to CallonDoc.com, select your kit(s), and your order will be delivered to your home. Then you supply the necessary samples, pack it back in the prepaid return box, and it will go directly to the lab. Within 3-5 days you will be able to review your results in your patient profile and consult with a doctor about next steps."
Considering that 67 percent of patients cannot get to a lab for testing and consequently are deprived of treatment, CallonDoc's home testing kits can open up access to healthcare significantly. CallonDoc also offers easy access to recurring prescriptions with its membership service. Membership gives patients unlimited doctor visits, including medication and free home delivery. Patients also gain access to the same doctors for repeat visits wherever possible.
"CallonDoc offers the convenience of telemedicine with the personalization of seeing a doctor in person," said CallonDoc Founder Dr. TJ Oshun. "You can request the way you want to communicate with our doctors in terms of video, phone call or text consultation, as well as indicate your preference for male or female doctors. With CallonDoc, we give you control so you get to have your doctor, your way."
Among the first telehealth platforms in the country, CallonDoc was launched in January 2018 by a Dallas-based husband-and-wife team of doctors. It has since become the highest-rated telemedicine service in the country, having fulfilled more than 2.7 million treatments and earned more than 89,000 5-star reviews.
CallonDoc's service is 100% monitored by doctors who carefully review each patient's symptoms, prescribing medication just as they would do in person. Users of the service can contact doctors via a messaging platform. Other options for communication include a support line that allows patients to call or text seven days a week, and communicate via email and social media channels.
More than 70 conditions are now treatable with CallonDoc, ranging from asthma, diabetes, and other chronic health conditions to men's healthcare, women's healthcare, pediatrics – and even mental health. To address the sharp increase in mental health challenges during the pandemic, CallonDoc has begun offering patients free mental health treatment, prescribing for anxiety, ADHD, depression, and panic disorders (see video here). Free mental health visits will continue through April 1st with promo code MENTALHEALTH2022.
CallonDoc is a web-based healthcare platform created by licensed primary care practitioners currently practicing medicine in the U.S. All patient visits and corresponding personal information entries are completely confidential, secured by the latest data encryption technologies, enabling users to engage in online medical consultations for prescription medications related to everything from relatively minor issues like ear infections and allergies to more chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, and hypertension. To learn more, visit http://www.callondoc.com.
