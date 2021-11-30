MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traliant, an innovator in online sexual harassment training and diversity training, today announced a new compliance training course for employees and managers covering Environment, Health and Safety (EHS). This interactive EHS training course provides practical actions and insights that help employees safeguard against a range of risks, from workplace accidents and hazards to cybercrime and environmental concerns.
"EHS training is one of the essential tools that organizations can use to reinforce their compliance efforts and educate employees on how to do their jobs safely, reduce security risks and protect their environment, inside and outside of the workplace," said John Arendes, CEO of Traliant.
Traliant's new Environment, Health & Safety training course introduces employees and managers to crucial EHS topics. A video host guides learners through brief episodes that explore EHS issues, laws and everyday actions that help employees reduce risks and stay healthy and safe. Viewer email, tweets and other interactions reinforce key concepts, address common questions and boost knowledge retention.
Mobile‑optimized for 24/7 access on any device, Traliant's training courses can be translated into 100+ languages and be customized to reflect an organization's policies, culture, branding and leadership message.
About Traliant
Traliant was founded by industry veterans from some of the world's most successful compliance training companies to meet the challenge of transforming compliance training from boring to brilliant. The company is ranked No. 234 on Inc. magazine's 2021 list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America, and No. 88 on Deloitte's 2021 Technology Fast 500 list. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant delivers award-winning, bite-sized compliance training on an eLearning platform that enables fast and easy customization. Courses are available on numerous workplace topics including diversity training and sexual harassment training. For more information, visit: http://www.traliant.com.
