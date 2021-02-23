SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified a multinational movement to address the Global South's longstanding healthcare and finance inequity. Over 500 million women and children face healthcare epidemics daily, such as malaria, diabetes, HIV, and TB, and lack the financial and care delivery resources to address the threats to their families and communities.
Lack of access to quality care and vaccines and the continuing education and training, which is critical to sustainable community and public health, further compound these dangers. Even more dire is the lack of access to the best rapid diagnostic tests at the needed volumes and pricing, due to the global pandemic's impact on care and medical supply chains. When coupled with existing racial, ethnic and social injustices and the lack of financial investment allocated to address women's health equity across the Global South, the urgency for global asset management firms, institutions and foundations to act has never been more critical.
Thankfully, impact investors and donor funds supported by the World Economic Forum and leadership from global corporations' chairmen are raising awareness to the purpose. The measurable impact of ESG / SDG funding has increased Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives with board and executive sponsorship to address the consequences of COVID-19 on economies and the most vulnerable members of society worldwide.
Tranquil Data and Kountable are privileged to announce a technology and platform partnership addressing this global health equity and financial inclusion challenge from a public health perspective. Starting with standards bodies across the ESG and SDG landscape and working within frameworks being developed globally, Kountable and Tranquil Data are committed to providing asset management firms, foundations and their donor fund partners with the sustainability reporting they need, along with the proof and context required to link their investments with the outcomes their clients demand.
The partnership enables a solution where execution maps transparently to the policy-driven outcomes their partners are accountable for across government, foundations, financial institutions and life sciences. The solution puts users in control of their data, driving use through consent. Leveraging their experiences and platforms to unlock siloed and inaccessible value chains, Kountable and Tranquil Data establish new marketplaces and ecosystems across global clouds, networks, and communication platforms and create new forms of collaboration to address the pandemic's broad population risks.
New risks from COVID-19, and existing risks from longstanding epidemics like malaria, HIV, and diabetes disproportionately impact women of color and vulnerable populations. The partnership has also set out to tackle the interdependent data and customer experience challenges that arise when addressing low connectivity, adherence and state or national government healthcare policy in rural and emerging economies.
Tranquil Data's context platform together with Kountable's KLEAR™ unlock the creation and scale of policy-driven value, integrated into new ESG and SDG frameworks, to accelerate change with greater transparency. This is done without being constrained by common trade-offs, whether anchored by a database, data lake or cloud data solution, and while addressing key business and engagement challenges like GDPR or KYC. Said Seth Proctor, CEO of Tranquil Data: "Integrating our collective expertise across treasury, transshipment, supply chain, trade, finance, life science, and clinical care data, our two firms are unlocking repeatable, recurring, and sustainable outcomes across healthcare and financial systems of record, which urgently need to be connected and delivered at scale."
Kountable and Tranquil collectively have recent experience serving corporations in East Africa, the US and Europe and have found deep customer demand for greater insight on how to unlock the value of ESG and SDG data from a context, identity, consent, and transparency perspective to help accelerate the financial, social and health outcomes the World Health Organization and their partners across the United Nations seek to address.
Chris Hale, CEO of Kountable, said: "Physical and financial supply chains have merged. Managing the global demand for testing, vaccines and other critical healthcare supplies means managing the capital that makes them move. Our partnership with Tranquil means we can manage the technical and social challenges of implementing data policies at scale, establish and align the context of the healthcare consumer and the ESG investor, and get global supply chains working again."
About Kountable
Kountable is a global trade and technology platform that delivers trust, transparency and auditability with data driven insights and real-time information from transactions where small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) work with enterprise level suppliers and buyers. It facilitates business between qualified SMEs and multinational suppliers in order to efficiently complete large scale projects for governments, NGOs and corporations. Launched in 2015, Kountable's global presence currently includes offices in San Francisco, Nairobi, Kigali and The Hague.
About Tranquil Data
Tranquil Data is a platform technology company that aligns data use around context, proactively ensuring that business and regulatory policy requirements are always met. The resulting transparency and confidence unlocks portability of data to new value streams and interoperable ecosystems. The company and its product are addressing data context and portability today for F500s in areas like Healthcare, where engagement and portability are driving next-generation services. Started in 2017, Tranquil Data is headquartered in Boston.
