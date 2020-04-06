BALTIMORE, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today that the Aegon Transamerica Foundation made a contribution of $500,000 to Direct Relief to support ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts. Transamerica and its employees are dedicated to helping the individuals and organizations working to make a difference as the world faces the unprecedented crisis caused by the pandemic.
As part of their work in the U.S., Direct Relief is coordinating with public health authorities, nonprofit organizations and businesses across the country to provide equipment, including masks, exam gloves, isolation gowns and other protective gear, to healthcare organizations. Transamerica is proud to support such critical assistance to the caregivers on the frontlines.
"Direct Relief is so deeply grateful for the leadership and commitment reflected by Transamerica's action today," said Thomas Tighe, President and CEO of Direct Relief. "Transamerica's contribution will be put to immediate use and is a perfect example of what's needed as we all face this historic threat to the health of people everywhere."
Transamerica's contribution to Direct Relief is part of a wide-ranging effort to support the communities where the company's employees live and work. This effort includes emergency support for the Maryland Food Bank and a contribution to the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation's Caregiver Emergency Relief Fund.
In addition, Transamerica continues its commitment to the United Way as the nonprofit seeks to provide accurate information and vital services for those in need during the crisis. Transamerica has an annual matching contributions program for employees who wish to donate to the United Way.
"Transamerica stands in awe of the essential workers and healthcare professionals who are providing comfort and care during this crisis. Our support for organizations like Direct Relief is a reflection of our values as a company and our long-standing commitment to lending a helping hand to those in need," said Jay Orlandi, Chief Operating Officer for Transamerica. "The people of Transamerica bring expertise, creativity and heart to everything we do – and to the communities where we live and work. We will continue to serve our communities and provide support with dedication and compassion as we move through this crisis together."
