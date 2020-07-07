Transcend Labs Featured In LA Weekly As One of The Best CBD Oils of 2020.

CHICAGO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD is hands down the most popular supplement of 2020, and for good reason. Studies conducted by the National Center For Biotechnology Information have shown that CBD has tremendous implications with regard to anxiety and pain relief…but not all CBD is created equal.
Doing the intensive research to find a high quality, reliable CBD brand can be very difficult. However, there's a good reason why Transcend Labs was featured in LA Weekly as one of the best CBD oils...
In a time where anxiety levels are at an extreme high, CBD has become America's favorite supplement…and now, Transcend Labs has become America's favorite CBD brand. Their highly potent, full-spectrum, USA-made products have been described as "CBD, redefined."
"Transcend Labs is the evolution of CBD. When we started Transcend Labs, our mission was to create products that were stronger, safer, and more effective than the industry standard through the utilization of strictly Full-Spectrum CBD and industry-high serving sizes. We also have all of our CBD products regularly tested by third party laboratories, and we always post the test results on our website for all to see."
The Transcend Labs "CBD, redefined" check list:
- Strictly full-spectrum CBD across ALL products in order to provide maximum relief
- Third party lab-verified potency levels
- 100% USA-made, organic, and non-GMO
- All products are verifiably non-psychoactive with less than .3% THC levels
- No pesticides, herbicides, solvents, or chemical fertilizers
Transcend Labs currently offers three different CBD products: CBD Oil, CBD Gummies, and CBD Cream. According to the owner, oil, edibles, and topical cream are the three most efficient CBD delivery systems. This no-nonsense approach to CBD supplementation optimizes your body's ability to absorb the CBD, and therefore maximizes the benefits of the cannabinoids.
The owner, who is a Certified Nutrition & Wellness Consultant with 10 years of experience in supplement development, goes on to say, "The industry standard with regard to CBD oil serving size is 25 MG, whereas our CBD oil delivers 33 MG per serving. Transcend Labs CBD Oil is 32% more potent than the industry standard, and we have created the only CBD Gummies product on the market that utilizes Full Spectrum CBD. I believe these are the reasons why we were featured in LA Weekly."
For more information about Transcend Labs, visit www.transcendlabs.com
Follow along on Instagram @transcendlabs, and Facebook @transcendlabsllc