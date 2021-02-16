TOKYO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company will release its packaged service that combines FAQ content and a chatbot designed for assisting municipalities across Japan in serving general inquiries from their citizens about Covid-19 vaccination.
As the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination will begin soon via each municipality throughout Japan, it is expected that each local government will receive a wave of inquiries from their local citizens. With the aim of reducing staff workload, and making the citizens feel safe by providing them with information they need as soon as possible, transcosmos will offer municipalities FAQ content that cover expected general questions and answers, and a chatbot platform preloaded with FAQ content.
transcosmos will deploy its proprietary platform "DEC Support" for the chatbot service. By offering chatbot on top of FAQ content as a packaged service, transcosmos will make the service more convenient for users. The service regularly updates FAQ content along with the updates made by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare about the Covid-19 vaccination and Q&A content. What's more, it also performs log analysis on inquiries call centers receive, and updates the FAQ accordingly, thereby always providing users with the best chatbot service. The service also comes with monthly reporting, assisting municipalities in overall chatbot operation including identifying challenges and coming up with solutions. transcosmos offers two service plans, namely, "Dedicated Plan" and "Shared Plan," so that each municipality can choose according to their size and usage. The service can be deployed to both "websites" and "LINE," providing flexible services that match each municipality's policies.
transcosmos will provide a comprehensive service including chatbot platform implementation to municipalities across Japan to support them to make their inquiry support service stress-free for both their staff and citizens. Ultimately, transcosmos assists municipalities in digitalizing their contact centers with the best service framework and cost using calls, emails, fax and more.
*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 169 bases across 30 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 48 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
