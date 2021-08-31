TOKYO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is delighted to announce that the company has offered "DEC Connect," its proprietary API connect platform, and supported AstraZeneca K.K. (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; Representative Director and President: Stefan Woxström; AstraZeneca) connect "LINE WORKS" and the company's CRM (customer relationship management) system to realize two-way communication between AstraZeneca's medical representatives (MR) and healthcare professionals. With the aim of optimizing the way AstraZeneca provides information to healthcare professionals, transcosmos will continue to expand its services. "LINE WORKS" is a business version of LINE by WORKS MOBILE Japan Corp. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO: Kosuke Fukuyama).
COVID-19 has drastically changed the way MRs and healthcare professionals communicate. And there has been an increasing need for non-face-to-face, contactless communication via LINE - the daily communication tool - by connecting MRs' "LINE WORKS" accounts that they use for business purposes with healthcare professionals' LINE accounts.
Against this backdrop, AstraZeneca has also been discussing the possibility of deploying "LINE WORKS" in order to facilitate smoother communication with healthcare professionals. However, if "LINE WORKS" is to be used as a communication tool, the company cannot centrally manage the communication history between MRs and the healthcare professionals and various data stored in its CRM system. Recognizing this challenge, transcosmos customized "DEC Connect (*1)," the platform which has been offering API connect solution for LINE, to enable AstraZeneca to connect "LINE WORKS" data with other data stored on AstraZeneca's CRM system. With this service in place, AstraZeneca can now centrally manage "LINE WORKS" communication history and other various data. With a view on connecting LINE Official Account, transcosmos will deepen the connection between LINE WORKS and the CRM system.
(*1) About "DEC Connect"
DEC Connect is a communication management platform which helps clients communicate with their customers by suitably combining various communication channels including LINE and Facebook Messenger with clients' customer data, purchase data, website log and other customer databases as well as with chat solutions like bot and AI. With this platform, clients can send messages to their customers and execute chat-based initiatives without any development. At the same time, its API based design helps clients drastically reduce man-hour to connect various communication channels as well as to set link to external databases and solutions.
"Under the COVID-19 crisis, it has become harder for our MRs to have face-to-face communication with healthcare professionals," Richard Mendoza, Chief Information Officer at AstraZeneca K.K. said. "To make their communication go smoother, we have been considering the possibility of using LINE, the most used communication tool in Japan. Thanks to the support provided by transcosmos, we are almost ready to provide a secure platform that the healthcare professionals can use comfortably as a business communication tool. We plan to begin pilot testing of "LINE WORKS" in July, and then launch full-scale operations by the end of this year."
In addition to providing "LINE WORKS" implementation services and connecting it with the CRM system, transcosmos will also offer end-to-end helpdesk services from user training for AstraZeneca employees including MRs to make them familiarize with the new tool, to inquiry support, to reporting. Ultimately, transcosmos will help AstraZeneca optimize its communication with healthcare professional on an ongoing basis. With the aim of helping clients in the medical industry provide the right information about medicines, transcosmos will continue to help clients in the industry achieve digital transformation.
