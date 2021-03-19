TORONTO, Mar. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Increasing aging populations have contributed to a rise in diagnosis of diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. In fact, the WHO estimates that dementia alone affects 5-8% of all individuals over 60 years of age and that cases will increase by 10 million per year, rising to 82 million cases in 2030 and 152 million in 2050.
The burdens of these diseases for individuals, families and society as a whole has led to great investment from the drug development industry. Yet, the complexity of the CNS has caused low success rates in novel drug development for this therapeutic area.
In this webinar, attendees will learn about:
- Recent advances in biomarker research, both wet lab and imaging
- Why these solutions are essential for higher quality clinical study designs
- The importance of objective and clinically accurate biomarkers as a means of studying the effect of study drugs on homogenous populations
Join expert speakers from ICON, Andrew Roche, PhD, Senior Director, Scientific Affairs; Anu Bansal, MD, MHCM, Director of Medical and Scientific Affairs; and Peter Schueler, MD, Senior VP Drug Development Services - CNS, Ageing and Pain, in a live webinar on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Transforming CNS Drug Development with Wet Lab and Imaging Biomarker Solutions.
