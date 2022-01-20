TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Successful process performance qualification (PPQ) and commercial launch requires planning well before manufacturing registration batches. This webinar is the first of a two-part series. The series will focus on the recommended studies from a technical transfer group perspective that should be conducted pre-product registration and post registration to ensure a reproducible and scalable manufacturing process during PPQ and commercial launch.
This first part of the webinar series will focus on studies for pre-registration activities. Registration manufacturing is critical to a product's regulatory filing, creating the proposed process for commercial manufacturing. Through the use of risk-mitigation techniques and understanding regulatory requirements upfront, critical studies can be identified prior to registration manufacture that will de-risk the scale-up process.
Do you have questions about process performance qualification or tech transfer in general? Are you wondering what steps you need to take to ensure successful registration manufacture and commercial launch? Join this engaging webinar as the presenters explore these issues and provide examples and information from years of real-world experience in pre-registration manufacture.
Join experts from Mayne Pharma, Harry G. Cocolas, PhD, Senior Director of Technical Services, Anshul Gupte, PhD, Senior Director of Scientific and Technical Affairs; and Kyle D. Fugit, PhD, Associate Director, Technical Transfer, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Transitioning from Clinical to Commercial Manufacturing — Part 1: Pre-Product Registration Perspective.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
q
SOURCE Xtalks