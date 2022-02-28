NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 41% of the growth will originate from North America for the traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market. The US is the key market for traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and ROW regions. The presence of the US, the world's largest healthcare devices market will facilitate the market. The traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market is set to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.68% according to the latest market report by Technavio.
To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.
Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market report covers the following areas:
- Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market size
- Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market trends
- Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market industry analysis
Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market. is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., BrainScope Co. Inc., Canon Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Elekta AB, Esaote SpA, General Electric Co., ICON plc, InfraScan Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, NanoDx Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., NovaSignal Corp., Oculogica, RAUMEDIC AG, Siemens AG, and Vivonics Inc. are some of the major market participants. Few companies with their offerings are -
- BrainScope Co. Inc. - The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices that objectively assess for both brain bleeds and concussions in minutes, under the brand name of BrainScope.
- infrascanner.com. - The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices that compare the left and right sides of the brain in four different areas and the NIRS sensor is placed successively in the left and right frontal, temporal, parietal, and occipital areas of the head and the absorbance of light at selected wavelengths is recorded, under the brand name of Infrascan.
- Compumedics Ltd. - The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices that can unleash a cascade of 15 adverse neurological events which can lead to short and long-term neurocognitive impairment, under the brand name Compumedics.
- Elekta AB - The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices that are used for mapping brain activity by recording magnetic signals produced by electrical currents in the brain, using extremely sensitive sensors, under the brand name Elekta.
- integralife.com - The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices that are effective in pre-surgical localization among epilepsy patients, as well as in the functional mapping of eloquent brain functions, under the brand name Integralife.
To gain access for all 20+ major companies with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!
Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Drivers, Trends & Challenges
The rising awareness about TBI increased sports injuries and car accidents and the increase in demand for non-invasive devices will offer immense growth opportunities. Also, the use of pressure monitors is a major trend supporting the traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market share growth. However, the uncertain time and duration of treatment will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment
The traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market share growth by the hospital's segment will be significant for revenue generation. Hospitals are of the largest segment of the global traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market as they are the first preference for patients suffering from traumatic brain injuries resulting from accidents and falls. Specialized care hospitals provide specific medical care for traumatic brain injury. Hence, this will contribute toward the growth of the market during the forecast period.
To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!
Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market vendors
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Related Reports:
Artificial Organs and Bionic Implants Market in Spain -The artificial organs and bionic implants market share in Spain is expected to increase by USD 456.53 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22%. Download a free sample now!
Wound Care Management Devices Market in Spain -The wound care management devices market share in Spain is expected to increase by USD 97.05 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.06%. Download a free sample now!
Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment And Management Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.40 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.15
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., BrainScope Co. Inc., Canon Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Elekta AB, Esaote SpA, General Electric Co., ICON plc, InfraScan Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, NanoDx Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., NovaSignal Corp., Oculogica, RAUMEDIC AG, Siemens AG, and Vivonics Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
.
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 BrainScope Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 89: BrainScope Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: BrainScope Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: BrainScope Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Compumedics Ltd.
- Exhibit 92: Compumedics Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Compumedics Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: Compumedics Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Elekta AB
- Exhibit 95: Elekta AB - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Elekta AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: Elekta AB - Key news
- Exhibit 98: Elekta AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Elekta AB - Segment focus
- 10.6 InfraScan Inc.
- Exhibit 100: InfraScan Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: InfraScan Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: InfraScan Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Integra LifeSciences Corp.
- Exhibit 103: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 NanoDx Inc.
- Exhibit 108: NanoDx Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: NanoDx Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: NanoDx Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Natus Medical Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Natus Medical Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Natus Medical Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Natus Medical Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Natus Medical Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Nihon Kohden Corp.
- Exhibit 115: Nihon Kohden Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Nihon Kohden Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Nihon Kohden Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.11 NovaSignal Corp.
- Exhibit 118: NovaSignal Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: NovaSignal Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: NovaSignal Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.12 RAUMEDIC AG
- Exhibit 121: RAUMEDIC AG - Overview
- Exhibit 122: RAUMEDIC AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: RAUMEDIC AG - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 129: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traumatic-brain-injury-assessment-and-management-devices-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-7-68-evolving-opportunities-with-brainscope-co-inc--elekta-ab--technavio-301490739.html
SOURCE Technavio