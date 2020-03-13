NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Leaders Group, one of the travel industry's largest travel agency companies, commends the cruise industry for protecting commissions for travel advisors on cancelled and rebooked sailings. Many cruise lines have agreed to honor commissions to travel advisors if clients cancel within policy guidelines.
"This is a challenging time for the travel industry, to say the least," said J.D. O'Hara, CEO of Travel Leaders Group. "Hardworking travel advisor businesses have hit a downturn without fault. By protecting commissions, the cruise lines are signaling the value of the travel advisor as their business partner and are recognizing the tremendous efforts that travel advisors put into their client relationships."
Travel Leaders Group's brands have proactively reached out to cruise supplier partners to discuss how travel advisors can best be supported during the coronavirus outbreak, with numerous cancelled and delayed sailings. The company is in constant contact with airline, hotel, cruise and tour supplier partners to understand and communicate their latest policies and terms of service.
"During times like these, the power of partnership shines," said John Lovell, President of Leisure Travel, Supplier Relations & Networks for Travel Leaders Group. "The relationships we have cultivated with our supplier partners are of paramount importance to the travel advisors under Travel Leaders Group's umbrella. It is our duty and privilege to advocate for them and to make sure that their livelihoods are protected as much as possible. We thank these cruise lines for going the extra mile and encourage all travel suppliers to consider how they can best help support travel advisors throughout this coronavirus situation. Our hope is that the mutual client—the traveler—will be able to continue to enjoy their hard-earned vacation at sea."
Travel Leaders Group is a unified collection of premium brands that empowers its global community of luxury, leisure, corporate and entertainment travel advisors to create unique travel experiences for clients through the world's leading travel companies. Travel Leaders Group represents more than 65,000 travel advisors worldwide and ranks as one of the industry's largest travel agency companies.
About Travel Leaders Group
Travel Leaders Group (www.TravelLeadersGroup.com) is transforming travel with a commitment to our vacation and business travel clients through our progressive approach toward each unique travel experience. Having already assisted millions of travelers, Travel Leaders Group manages leisure, business and franchise travel operations under a variety of diversified divisions and brands. With over 6,000 agency locations, Travel Leaders Group ranks as one of the industry's largest travel agency companies. Travelers also have access to The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group, a portfolio of select travel offers including discounts on international and domestic flights, value-added benefits at lodging establishments, shipboard credits on cruises and savings on escorted and vacation packages. Membership to The Travel Collection is offered at no additional cost to U.S. American Express Gold Card, Business Gold Rewards Card, Platinum Card® and Business Platinum Card® Members. For more information visit www.TheTravelCollection.com.
Contact: Elizabeth Gaerlan
646-747-9312
egaerlan@travelleaders.com