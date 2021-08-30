BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The role of supplemental staffing in the healthcare industry has changed dramatically in the past 18 months. The field has gone through a nationwide pandemic -- during which the science, care protocols, and protective measures have rapidly evolved. Today, healthcare is experiencing a new face of the pandemic -- driven by inadequate vaccination rates and a highly transmissible variant of the virus. The stress and the losses have been nearly unimaginable.
American Traveler recently surveyed current and prospective traveling RNs to see where they stood on several basic elements of their traveling careers. Travel nursing is a unique healthcare career, so named because its practitioners "travel" from hospital to hospital, where needs are greatest.
As a leading travel nurse staffing company, American Traveler knew that the daily practice of travel nursing had changed in many ways. They also wanted to know if the basic motivations behind deciding when and where to practice had also changed.
When asked if they intended to travel in the next six months, fully 47% of respondents said that it "definitely will happen," with only 11% saying it is "not very likely."
Perhaps this is because of the upswing in urgent needs for travel nurses. Hospitals are desperately seeking extra help in certain states and cities, and many are willing to increase pay in order to attract the help they need. The desire to help, the urge to perform at the highest level, and the hope of being treated and compensated fairly may all be factors in the respondents' interest in traveling.
Choosing an assignment for the pay; staying for the workplace culture.
Over 58% of respondents said that a desire for improved income was their main reason for traveling. Similarly, they rated adequate compensation as the most important factor in selecting an assignment.
Pay has long been a primary factor in deciding whether or not to become a traveling nurse -- and in where to practice. However, there have also been important lifestyle factors, such as exploring new locations and clinical settings, along with meeting new people. Given the gravity of today's healthcare environment, it's not surprising that some of these motivators have receded in importance.
Interestingly, 51% of the survey respondents reported that the most important factor in deciding whether or not to renew or return to an assignment is that the 'Assignment / Unit is a Good Skill Fit', with 24% reporting that 'Coworkers and Supervisors' were the second-most important reason to renew.
This indicates that while compensation may be the most important reason to take a travel nursing job, the environment itself is what makes a traveler want to stay there.
American Traveler is known within the staffing industry for its high levels of customer service, both to healthcare professionals and to healthcare employers. The key to offering top-level service is understanding what clients expect from a staffing company. American Traveler is devoted to continuous improvement and seeks feedback from its customers and clients on a regular basis.
Media Contact
Client Services, American Traveler Staffing Professionals, +1 (800) 884-8788, llamon@americantraveler.com
Webmaster, American Traveler Staffing Professionals, llamon@americantraveler.com
SOURCE American Traveler Staffing Professionals