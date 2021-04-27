ATLANTA, Apr. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trella Health, the leading source of provider performance insight and analytics, recently released new capabilities for both Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and Directing Contracting Entities (DCEs) that help them identify desirable providers and take data-driven approaches to build preferred networks. Mosaic is Trella Health's second distinct product, released in August of 2020. It offers visibility into market-wide performance metrics across provider types to allow risk-based entities such as ACOs and DCEs to grow their network, evaluate risk, and optimize relationships with the most optimal partners.
As part of Trella's commitment to delivering the deepest visibility possible into the data healthcare organizations need to improve outcomes and reduce costs, a customer advisory board was created to identify and address the most critical needs and challenges their customers are facing. For this release, Trella implemented additional functionality based on the feedback from their customers and the metrics required to further enhance its offerings and meet the needs of risk-bearing entities.
"We recognize the importance of transparency for ACOs and DCEs who need to identify costs, growth opportunities, and overall quality metrics," stated Rebecca Molesworth, VP of Product for Trella Health. "Mosaic allows ACOs and DCEs to see trends and metrics for their organizations well as other networks, then evaluate how their own organization should perform to drive down costs."
The advancements made to Trella's Mosaic solution further allow ACOs and DCEs to identify the highest performing providers and determine who the most optimal partners are to improve quality and utilization, and control the cost of care. As Medicare shifts from fee-for-service (FFS) payment models, value-based organizations need a full view of provider performance to achieve greater reimbursements and avoid penalties. Mosaic allows DCE and ACO organizations to sufficiently build their network with the best providers for their patient population. Trella customers will benefit from these new advancements with the ability to view other ACOs' metrics and utilize that information to shape their strategic plans based on other organizations' accomplishments or failures.
Gary Thompson, Chief Operating Officer at Vytalize Health and a Trella Health customer, stated "The data we receive from Trella has been monumental with not just targeting physicians, but also the internal dialogue of our organization and to make informed decisions. Where historically we worked off outdated data or hypothetical situations, we can now proactively operationalize our partnerships and the operating models. It's a game-changer for us."
About Trella Health
Trella Health is the leading provider of actionable insights for healthcare networks, ACOs, and the post-acute care market. We believe that to achieve smarter growth in today's value-based care economy, who you choose to work with is everything—whether it's your referral sources or your network partners. As one of only a few companies in the country deemed an Innovator under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Virtual Research Data Center Program, Trella has access to 100% of Medicare Part A and Part B claims and Medicare Advantage data. We analyze and standardize billions of data points from across the continuum of care, and provide the insights our customers need to identify, engage, and manage the best partnerships for their business.
