In two Phase 3 clinical trials, TREMFYA significantly improved signs and symptoms in joints, skin and soft tissue in adults with active psoriatic arthritis TREMFYA is the first and only biologic approved for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis to have improvement in fatigue as measured by FACIT-F in the product label More than 45,000 patients in the U.S. with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis have been treated with TREMFYA since its original approval in 2017