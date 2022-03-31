In this free webinar, learn about the insights that have been discovered from the Global Quality Management Survey. Attendees will gain clarity on the myths and realities surrounding a quality management system for life sciences. The featured speakers will review key challenges that are facing the industry in 2022. The speakers will also review how implementing actionable strategies for strengthening an organizational foundation can improve in the future growth of the industry.
TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manual quality management methods continue to dominate to a surprising degree. The Global Quality Management Survey found that 38 percent of respondents stated that they still rely entirely on paper and spreadsheets to manage their quality management system. The quality management system for life sciences, as befitting the highly regulated nature of the industry, is generally being supported and nurtured.
But there's still some way to go before quality professionals are fully happy, resourced and empowered.
Join this webinar for an in-depth discussion regarding the insights that have been discovered from the Global Quality Management Survey.
In this webinar, attendees will hear a discussion about: how to improve access to resources, quality improvement time and unlock the full potential of quality teams; review key challenges that are facing the industry in 2022; understand the position of quality on the corporate agenda; gain clarity on the myths and realities surrounding a quality management system for life sciences; and review how implementing actionable strategies for strengthening an organizational foundation can improve in the future growth of the industry.
Join Jeanmarie Donovan, Owner, Jeanmarie Donovan Consulting LLC; Greg Norton, Quality Manager, KSE Scientific; and experts from Qualio, Meg Sinclair, Senior Quality Specialist and Kelly Stanton, Director of Quality, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 2pm EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Trends Report 2022: Findings, Challenges and Plans for a Quality Management System for Life Sciences.
