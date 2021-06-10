JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TriageLogic has released a study they conducted of their telehealth nurse system during the COVID-19 pandemic that analyzes caller data, protocols used, and general changes in patient behavior to shed light on the efficacy of remote care in the modern medical age.
COVID-19 altered many patients' perceptions of healthcare. So much of the population was afraid of contracting the virus, and this fear was exacerbated by the potential risk of exposure in a hospital setting. As a result, telehealth nurse system took on a critical role in not only helping patients determine the circumstances under which they should seek emergency treatment, but also in slowing the spread of the infection. TriageLogic already had experience providing excellent homecare advice to patients, scheduling telehealth appointments, and directing emergency cases to the appropriate providers, and these only became more important during the pandemic. In order to evaluate how those patients' needs changed, the company reviewed patient demographics, medical conditions, and outcomes reported through their nurse triage call center from January to October of 2020. The resulting data is published in their ebook titled "2020 Telehealth Trends During COVID-19"
It supports the assertion that nurse triage and remote care are essential advisors when it comes to directing patients to emergency services or safe and accessible alternatives. Key findings from the study include:
- Women called nearly 2-3 times more frequently than men, possibly due to OB/GYN patients.
- Gender ratios were roughly the same in regards to pediatric patients.
- More than 1-in-4 adults who called the nurse triage service required urgent medical attention, yet 86% of patients indicated they were not originally planning to go to the ER.
- Women ages 18 – 45 tended to have more serious symptoms than other adult patients and were 1.5 times as likely to need urgent care than men their age.
- Women were also more likely to underestimate the severity of their symptoms compared to all other patient groups.
- Triage protocols determined that 30% of patients who were planning to go to the ER did not actually need urgent care, prompting nurses to advise them on alternative nonemergency options.
- Patients had a tendency to underestimate symptoms that were signs of a serious medical condition, including abdominal pain, difficulty breathing, chest pain, high blood pressure, and COVID diagnosis or exposure.
- Patients were more likely to delay seeking care during the pandemic when compared with data collected prior to COVID.
- Telehealth nurse system has provided a safe and effective way to advise patients on the appropriate levels of care, saving lives and reducing burdens on healthcare systems during the COVID pandemic.
This data has been made available to the medical community at large in order to provide a transparent understanding of patient conduct and needs as the healthcare industry continues to evolve.
