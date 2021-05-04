DURHAM, N.C., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triangle Insights Group, a premier life sciences consulting firm, announced today the launch of its Strategic Arcs, dedicated to helping pharma and biotech companies enrich their therapeutic offerings worldwide.
Designed to formalize the company's current areas of expertise, Triangle's Arcs comprise multi-disciplinary teams of scientific and consultative experts who are adept at strategy and execution across the commercial development and product lifecycle. The company's combined years of experience developing unique programs for biopharma businesses enables them to implement impactful advisory and tactical services to support the challenging decisions required to succeed in these functional areas.
The designated areas that fall under the Strategic Arcs include:
- Pricing and Market Access. The Pricing and Market Access arc is centered around the team's broad therapeutic expertise combined with a deep understanding of the underlying business objectives, incentives, and historical behaviors of key access decision makers and influencers, giving clients the advantage to gain and maintain commercial success.
- Cell and Gene Therapy. The establishment of the Cell and Gene Therapy arc is predicated on the Triangle team's depth of scientific and commercial expertise that has routinely assisted clients with key development and commercial decisions in an evolving market landscape.
- New Product Planning. The New Product Planning arc highlights Triangle's extensive experience in helping clients optimize new product commercial strategy, with engagements including but not limited to value proposition development, commercial assessment, patient journey, segmentation, and promotional materials testing.
- Data and Analytics. The Data and Analytics arc combines the team's unique ability to formulate key commercial questions and conduct deep data analysis to uncover strategic insights that support client decisions.
"With the launch of the Strategic Arcs, we are formalizing our core areas of expertise to strengthen and scale the customized solutions we offer our clients across the globe," stated Chris Apolito, one of Triangle's founding partners. "With the opportunities associated within each of these key areas, we'll continue to advance our clients' access to cutting-edge knowledge and assist them in bringing solutions to market quickly and strategically."
Triangle Insights Group has successfully supported more than 150 clients within these markets and will continue to serve as a valued partner that pharma and biotech companies rely on for unique insights that seamlessly engage their target audiences and fulfill their critical business needs.
About Triangle Insights Group
Triangle Insights Group, LLC is a boutique strategy consulting firm focused on providing strategic guidance to leaders in life sciences organizations including large pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechnology firms. Our approach combines deep knowledge of the industry across therapeutic areas and functional groups. We have specific expertise in providing strategic support related to critical pricing and market access, new product planning, cell and gene therapy, and data analysis. For more information, visit http://www.triangleinsightsgroup.com.
