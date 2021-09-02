RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sep. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triangle Insights Group, a premier life sciences strategy consulting firm, announced today its rank on Inc. magazine's 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The ranking is based on revenue growth over the past three years and represents the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
"Being recognized among the nation's fastest-growing private companies is a great honor," stated Gautam Aggarwal, one of the founding partners of Triangle Insights Group. "This accomplishment reflects the hard work, leadership, and dedication across the firm to maintain quality work and high-caliber client service."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list proved especially resilient given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Inc. magazine noted that together, the 5,000 companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
When considering the contributing factors to the firm's growth, Ryan Coe, principal at Triangle Insights Group said, "Our team's camaraderie and strong work ethic has enabled us to consistently deliver top-quality work to our clients." He added, "Our commitment to a collaborative business model has allowed us to adapt through the pandemic's challenges and come out even stronger."
Triangle Insights Group provides guidance on the most critical business issues to leaders in life sciences organizations including large pharmaceutical companies, emerging biotechnology firms, diagnostics manufacturers, medical device companies, and private equity investors. The company has successfully supported more than 150 clients within these markets and anticipates continued growth in 2022.
