LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States and world continue to struggle with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, TRICCAR, Inc. (OTC: FOSI), announces the results of a double-blind placebo-controlled study of AVL™, its proprietary immune-support anti-viral supplement.
"The results of this study back up our hypothesis that AVL supports the human immune system and can be a valuable part of a person's wellness regimen," said Bill Townsend, President and CEO of TRICCAR, Inc.
Conducted between October 14, 2019 and March 15, 2020, the study included 118 men and women between the ages of 25-80. Participants in the AVL group were given the recommended dosage of two tablets, twice daily. The control participants were given the same dosage of a placebo. The AVL group reported fewer incidents of human coronavirus, Rhinovirus, RSV, and influenza:
- The study reported that 40.6% of the placebo group became infected with the human coronavirus, RSV, or Rhinovirus compared to 10.5% of those taking AVL.
- Fewer cases of influenza were reported with 21.4% of those taking placebo contracting the flu, roughly the same number as the general population in a given year. Only 4.7% of those taking AVL tested positive for influenza.
- Of the 56 participants who reported catching cold or flu previously in 2018, only nine contracted either in 2019/2020 after taking AVL.
"AVL's results suggest an easy and effective over-the-counter product to help people support their natural defenses against viruses," said Townsend. "This is an important and vital benefit for people as we prepare for the upcoming cold and flu season."
While the study did not test for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which can lead to COVID-19, three people in the placebo group tested positive for the novel coronavirus while none in the AVL group contracted the virus. TRICCAR hopes to conduct further AVL testing against SARS-CoV-2.
The Company currently is making AVL available to governments on the federal, state, and local levels for first responders, front-line medical personnel, core utilities workers and essential government employees.
TRICCAR plans to release AVL to the public in November 2020, in time for the cold and flu season, at a suggested retail price of $69.99 for a three-month supply.
About TRICCAR
TRICCAR, Inc. is a Las Vegas, Nevada-based biomedicine company, creating bioceutical solutions that support the health of those suffering from the world's most common illnesses and conditions, including, obesity, hypothyroidism, calcium deficiency, pain, diabetic neuropathy, and trigeminal neuralgia. The Company competes in markets estimated at $1 trillion in annual sales for human and animal formulations. TRICCAR products have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
For additional information on TRICCAR, please visit http://www.triccar.com.
Forward Looking Statement Disclosure
This communication contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.
Any or all of our forward-looking statements herein may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. We have provided links to certain other web sites that may or may not provide material that is informative, and any information contained therein should not be considered a representation by the Company as to facts or materials contained therein.
Contact: Mark C. Hamilton
Tel.: (702) 330-2430
Email: media@triccar.co