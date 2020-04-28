MALVERN, Pa., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trice Medical announced today the launch of Seg-WAY ECTR-d, the world's first fully disposable endoscopic carpal tunnel release system. ECTR-d is available for immediate sale in the United States to enable surgeons to perform endoscopic carpal tunnel release surgery, without relying on traditional reusable instruments and cameras.
One key advantage of the ECTR-d kit is that it enables endoscopic carpal tunnel procedures to be performed in any site of service, and with a limited burden on precious healthcare resources. Patients can now be treated for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome in areas such as procedure rooms, and even in the physician's office under local anesthetic, reducing the complexity, time and cost associated with this common procedure. Additionally, because it is a sterile packaged, one-time use system, ECTR-d has the potential to reduce infection risk in endoscopic carpal tunnel release procedures.
"The endoscopic carpal tunnel release disposal kit has the ability to potentially revolutionize the way endoscopic carpal tunnel release procedures have routinely been performed", says Dr Charles Leinberry, Associate Professor at Rothman Orthopaedics, of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. "This is a procedure, where usually the operating room set up takes longer than the procedure itself. This disposable kit will allow a quicker operating room turnover, but also the ability to move these cases to a procedure room or office setting, if available and desirable. With the current COVID-19 pandemic and the backlog of elective surgical procedures this procedure could be done in a different OR setting with less use of operating set up and equipment."
"Over 700,000 Americans have a carpal tunnel release procedure performed annually in the U.S. Due to the need to have sterilization capabilities and access to expensive arthroscopy towers, all of the endoscopic procedures to date have been done in the Operating Rooms of Hospitals and ASC's. With the backlog of elective procedures created by COVID-19, those same OR's are about to face a level of demand that we have seen before. And now, with just a tablet and two sterile boxes, a surgeon can complete the procedure, thereby limiting the burden on precious resources", said Mark Foster, President and CEO of Trice Medical.
Seg-WAY ECTR-d features all the instruments needed to complete an endoscopic carpal tunnel release (ECTR) procedure and can be utilized with a disposable 2.3 mm camera such as mi-eye angled, a disposable camera manufactured by Trice Medical. The newly designed guides can also accommodate a traditional 4.0mm arthroscope if preferred by the surgeon.
At Trice Medical we strive to improve physician experience and patient outcomes by delivering cutting-edge, minimally invasive, imaging solutions for faster diagnosis and recovery. We are consistently developing new products to enhance our portfolio and partnering with experts in the medical field to deliver the latest advancements in diagnostic and surgical care. To learn more about Trice Medical, headquartered in Malvern, PA, visit www.tricemedical.com.