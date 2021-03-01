MIAMI, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A leader in the hair restoration field, Dr. Jeffrey Epstein is now the first in Florida and one of the first in the US to offer the newest and most advanced development in supporting the medical assessment and treatment of hair loss: TrichoTest™.
TrichoTest™ is a genetic test performed on a patient's own DNA that analyzes 13 genes and 48 genetic variations which can help guide treatment of a patient's alopecia, whether due to male/female pattern androgenic hair loss, alopecia areata, telogen effluvium, or certain forms of scarring alopecia.
The result: a full report that can be used to support the development of a personalized treatment plan and medications. These treatments, which can include compounded topical solutions, oral supplements, medications, and hair care products, can then be used with greater confidence that they will be effective.
The test is a painless swab from the inside of the cheek that can be performed in the office or at home with virtual guidance. Results from the lab typically arrive in a matter of weeks, helping to then guide the prescribing of customized therapies.
To learn more, please email TrichoTest@fhrps.com, or call 305.666.1774, or visit the Trichotest page.
FREQUENT QUESTIONS:
Why TrichoTest™
TrichoTest™ is an innovative genetic test that supports a practitioner's evaluation of potential alopecia treatment for patients. TrichoTest™ results can assist the practitioner's evaluation of a patient's condition, thus: removing some of the typical guess-work of determining the best therapy; eliminating the need to prescribe several try-out therapies. This then reduces the possibility of side-effects; reduces the time needed to find the most suitable treatment for each patient, and, most importantly, assuring the best outcomes.
How are the samples obtained?
The quantity of DNA required for the analysis is obtained with an oral swab. The procedure to obtain the sample is painless, takes around 15 minutes, and can be carried out at home with guidance provided virtually, or in Dr. Epstein's Miami office. The sample is then stored properly and shipped to the GX Sciences lab in the United States for analysis. A full report will typically be sent to us in a matter of weeks.
How do I then get treated?
Working with our preferred pharmacy or a pharmacy of the patient's choice, Dr. Epstein can prescribe compounded topical formulations that potentially have the same efficacy as oral medications with a lower incidence of side effects, as well as any other therapies that Dr. Epstein may determine to be effective based on the test results and other subjective and objective criteria.
What if I have more questions?
Please email Trichotest@fhrps.com, or AndreaNP@fhrps.com, or call 305.666.1774. You can also visit the Trichotest Page.
