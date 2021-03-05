IRVINE, Calif., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trigger Point Systems, an Irvine-based fitness, health and wellness innovator, introduces its flagship product Trigger Point Rocker (TPR) on Kickstarter, a new fitness product designed to relieve the user's neck, shoulder and lower back pain while the user stretches and performs exercises.
"Neck, shoulder and lower back pain are the most prevalent presentations in the orthopedic physical therapy clinics. Although each case is unique, there are commonalities among individuals that can be addressed to provide relief," said Dr. Aaron Fu, DPT, Trigger Point Systems' Co-Founder.
The Trigger Point Rocker is a patent-pending device that combines years of hands-on clinical experience with the science behind myofascial trigger points. "We wanted a product that you could lay down on and feel amazing, nirvana for your back, but at the same time we wanted a solution that you can really strengthen your body with," said Fu.
The TPR features a robust design that allows users to target different areas of their body by changing their body orientation. Incorporating the TPR into an exercise regimen offers users a way to strengthen, relieve tightness and reduce recovery rate simultaneously. "Some of our primary aims with the Trigger Point Rocker are to encourage users to understand their bodies, increase blood flow, exercise more and get relief from their aches and pains," Fu adds.
"With the high prevalence of musculoskeletal pain in our society, we sought to create a versatile product that addressed the various needs of the user, while maintaining the essence of simplicity of just one product instead of 10. I have had too many patients with closets full of products that address different parts of their bodies. It makes things complex and complexity usually means that people stop using those products and taking care of their bodies," said Fu.
The Trigger Point Rocker campaign launched on Kickstarter on January 12th and is over 20,237% funded. Estimated shipping is July 2021.
Trigger Point Rocker Features & Benefits Include:
- Targets myofascial trigger points in the neck, shoulders and lower back to relieve common aches and pains
- Users are able to change the targeted locations by changing the orientation of their body via exercises and stretches
- Users are able to modulate the amount of pressure by rocking from one side to another
- Durable design
- Stabilize and strengthen core
- Improve posture
- Releases muscle tightness
- Improve mood and sleep
- Reduce recovery time after exercise
- Increase blood circulation
- Can be used as backrest to maintain proper sitting posture
- Access to a library of stretches, exercises and educational materials
To pre-order a Trigger Point Rocker, visit https://bit.ly/tpr-press
About Trigger Point Systems
Trigger Point Systems is a company focused on creating user-friendly fitness products that incorporate evidence-based physical therapy concepts. Their guiding philosophy is to develop products that can help individuals reclaim control over their lives, starting with their aches and pains. For more information, visit http://www.triggerpointsystems.com
