TRIGR Therapeutics Announces Publication of TR009/ABL001, Dual Angiogenic Bispecific Antibody Targeting VEGF/DLL4, in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences

- Manuscript describes TR009's mechanism of action and pre-clinical combination with chemotherapy synergistically inhibits tumor progression - Ongoing Phase 1A/B clinical studies evaluating TR009 single agent and combination activity in DLL4 overexpressed solid tumors including colorectal, gastric, intrahepatic (biliary tract) cholangiocarcinoma, and NSCLC underscore its potential as a novel angiogenic flagship molecule