FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic is keeping many spa and salon clients at home, creating challenges for skincare specialists. For aestheticians and spas seeking ways to continue connecting with clients, Trilogy Laboratories' Botanical Home Facial kit allows professionals to continue generating business and promoting their own brand when clients are unable to visit.
"Many of the spas we work with are looking for a way to continue to stay connected and care for their clients' skin during these challenging times. We've developed a luxurious home kit to provide some much-needed pampering until in-office treatments become routine again," said Kristen Flaharty, PharmD, Founder of Trilogy Laboratories.
The Botanical Home Facial kit is a four-step luxury treatment suitable for all skin types. One kit includes enough product for at least four at-home facials. Products include:
- Botanical gel cleanser with green tea
- Blueberry alpha hydroxy acid peel with mandelic acid and enzymes
- Magic moisture hydrating mask
- Green tea moisturizer with aloe, cucumber and calendula extracts
- Cosmetic bag
- Foundation brush (to apply peel)
- Terry cloth hair band
Trilogy Laboratories continues to develop innovative products to serve the needs of retailers, skincare experts and beauty brands during COVID-19. It recently released a moisturizing hand mask to treat skin irritation due to over-sanitizing and washing.
To seamlessly launch or grow any brand, Trilogy Laboratories provides turn-key private labeling of luxury skincare products. From packaging to graphic design, Trilogy helps retailers create the perfect skincare line using premium medical-grade skincare products.
To request samples, obtain pricing or to receive more information about these products, please contact Trilogy Laboratories by calling 239-939-5454, or visit TrilogyLaboratories.com.
About Trilogy Laboratories
Trilogy Laboratories was founded in 2014 by Dr. Kristen Flaharty, who has more than 20 years of ethical pharmaceutical product development experience. She was the driving force behind the development of the Azul brand of medical grade skin care products for Dr. Patrick Flaharty's world-class Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa. Trilogy Laboratories manufactures highly effective private label skin care products for physicians, medical professionals, salons and spas, using scientifically proven ingredients at therapeutic concentrations. Trilogy brands include Integraderm, Azul SkinHealth and Minerale Makeup. Its manufacturing facility is an entirely self-contained innovative cosmetic and OTC-registered production facility, creating and manufacturing some of the highest quality and most effective skin care products in today's market.
ORGANIZATION
MEDIA
Dr. Kristen Flaharty
Josh Milton
Trilogy Laboratories
CONRIC PR & Marketing
239.939.5454
239.690.9840