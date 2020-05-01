CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence (RWE), has found that patients aged 30 to 50 with COVID-19 are twice as likely to suffer a stroke than non-infected adults of the same age group.
The discovery came after an analysis of TriNetX's COVID-19 real-world data which contains the largest available clinical dataset of patients who have been diagnosed with the virus. The global TriNetX community of healthcare organizations has been treating and gathering real-world data from COVID-19 patients since January and is constantly refreshing the dataset. The TriNetX platform enables researchers to utilize this data to apply their own algorithms and research models to derive critical insights into the virus.
"What is striking is not that there are more strokes in COVID-19 victims, but more strokes in a younger population where you wouldn't normally see them," said Jennifer Stacey, Vice President, Clinical Sciences at TriNetX. "The findings are telling us there are a lot of patients in their 30s and 40s who are otherwise healthy who unexpectedly suffered a stroke and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Our data replicated exactly what the doctors at Mount Sinai were reporting, but in a much larger global patient population."
Leveraging the advanced analytic capabilities of the TriNetX platform and the extensive TriNetX COVID-19 patient dataset, clinical scientists at TriNetX found that of the overall 66,700 stroke patients identified during the timeframe of the pandemic, 26% of the COVID-19 positive stroke victims were 30 to 50 years old. This age range generally accounts for only 11% of strokes.
The TriNetX analysis was sparked by a discovery from doctors at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in Manhattan, published in a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine on April 28. The doctors reported five cases of large-vessel stroke in patients younger than 50 years old who were diagnosed with COVID-19.
TriNetX's COVID-19-specific data is providing researchers with up-to-date patient-level clinical data for those diagnosed with the virus to help develop supportive, curative, and preventative therapies for the disease. The data, which is growing daily, includes demographics, diagnoses, procedures, medications and lab test results.
"There is a wide range of research being conducted on the disease," said Stacey. "The growing, up-to-date data in the TriNetX network is enabling researchers to study patients who have received various therapies to assess the true effectiveness they are having on actual COVID-19 patients."
TriNetX continues to work closely with healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and non-governmental organizations to provide COVID-19 data and to accelerate collaboration among the community for monitoring, surveillance, research, and clinical trial opportunities.
About TriNetX
TriNetX is the global health research network that connects the world of drug discovery and development from pharmaceutical company to study site, and investigator to patient by sharing real-world data to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.
Media Contact
TriNetX
Jennifer Haas
(857) 285-6052
Jennifer.haas@trinetx.com