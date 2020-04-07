- Tripadvisor makes it easy to purchase gift cards and discover delivery and takeout services to support local restaurants - The Tripadvisor Foundation is committing $1 million to support organizations serving the most vulnerable populations around the world in response to COVID-19. - Communities can generate support for impacted hourly and front line restaurants workers by sharing their love of a favorite restaurant on social media, which will trigger up to $150,000 in match-for-action donations contributed by the Tripadvisor Foundation to World Central Kitchen and the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation