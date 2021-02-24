SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Doc, Dr. Anuj Shah's practice philosophy is that the legs are the window to the heart.
"I want people to understand the connection between vascular health and cardiovascular health," Dr. Shah explains. "My holistic philosophy focuses on blockages in not only the heart, but also the legs. Most overlook blockages in the legs that can lead to dire consequences in diabetic patients, including amputation."
Dr. Shah provides treatment for patients experiencing hypertension, palpitations, congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, and diabetes. He is triple board-certified in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology.
Dr. Shah's practice, APEX Heart and Vascular Center is located in Passaic, New Jersey. In the wake of COVID-19, Dr. Shah implemented telemedicine appointments which has helped him to continue serving patients throughout the pandemic.
"Now that we have perfected telemedicine, I foresee it being valuable for rendering even more comprehensive patient care in our practice's future," says Dr. Shah.
