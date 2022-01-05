SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triple W, an innovator of connected health devices, announced the delivery of the next generation DFree® wireless bladder sensor for urinary incontinence to Ecumen. The advanced compact sensor provides users with the digital health technology to improve quality of life and allow them to enjoy more freedom, independence, and control of their health care needs.
Ecumen is one of Minnesota's largest non-profit providers, developers and operators of living spaces and innovative technology and services for older adults. Ecumen will be using DFree with residents in six of the organization's skilled nursing communities as part of an effort to reduce incontinence. Ecumen has been awarded grant funding from the Minnesota Department of Human Services for Performance-Based Incentive Payment Programs (PIPP) aimed at improving the quality of life for the residents they serve in skilled nursing facilities. The funding must be used to improve the quality of care and quality of residents in skilled nursing facilities in a measurable way and increase the capacity to deliver quality care more efficiently.
The noninvasive DFree® device monitors the bladder using ultrasound technology and notifies users or caregivers via smartphone or tablet when it is time to go. The device is attached to the lower abdomen and monitors the user's bladder securely relaying the data to a web-based portal or mobile device. Caregivers can proactively manage residents with incontinence more effectively while improving quality of care.
Commenting on the DFree® product rollout, Quality Improvement Project Manager Margo Paplow said, "We are so thrilled to adopt this next generation technology to provide advanced quality of care to our residents. Innovation is central to our ability to live out our mission of advocating for older adults and providing compassionate health care and services to support fulfilled lives. Adopting this latest technology from Triple W is yet another way we demonstrate our value of honoring those we serve by treating them with dignity and respect, while improving their quality of life."
"We are excited to bring our advanced technology to Ecumen and provide their teams with a simple to use monitoring device. The DFree device allows more freedom and mobility, not to mention confidence to live a more active life on a daily basis," commented Triple W CEO Atsushi Nakanishi.
Triple W launched the world's first portable bladder sensor in 2018 which offers individuals managing incontinence improved peace of mind from accidental leaks. Seniors and people with disability who need to manage a loss of bladder control have an alternative to disposable diapers or pads and medications with the DFree® line of ultrasound sensors for incontinence.
The latest device weighs only 0.9 oz. and it can be attached discreetly under clothing. It is also an environmentally friendly alternative to disposable diapers offering users improved freedom of movement and quality of life.
TripleW will showcase and demo the award-winning DFree wearable sensor for urinary incontinence at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas from January 5-8 (Venetian 2nd floor, J-Startup Pavilion).
TripleW is partnered with the Veterans Administration, The Spina Bifida Association, The National Incontinence Association, and The National Multiple Sclerosis Society to provide members and patients alike immediate access to advanced technology for improved bladder management. DFree® products are available for purchase in the U.S. directly from the DFree website and authorized retailers.
About Triple W
Triple W empowers people with incontinence to live without worries. Triple W believes that having control of your senses is the key to independence and living life to the fullest. The company was founded in 2015 and has offices in Tokyo and San Diego. DFree's award-winning and patented technology is currently used in over 500 senior care facilities in Japan and the U.S. since 2017. DFree is also available for personal use and for in-home caregiving providing improved quality of care and peace of mind.
About Ecumen
Ecumen is a nonprofit provider, developer and operator of award-winning living spaces and innovative technology and services for older adults. Mission-driven since its founding in 1862, Ecumen's legacy of service is a reflection of a commitment to honoring those it serves. Ecumen is based in Shoreview, Minn., and operates properties and services in multiple states, and provides new development, management and consulting services. Ecumen is a recipient of the 2020 NRC Health Customer Approved Award. For more information, visit http://www.ecumen.org.
