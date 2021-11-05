ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trella Health, the leading source of healthcare growth insights and performance analytics, was selected as one of four organizations to win the 2021 TripleTree iAwards. TripleTree Holdings, LLC, is a healthcare merchant bank advising and investing in high-growth healthcare technology and services businesses. Trella was selected from a wide-ranging group of innovative healthcare technology and services organizations, each focused on solving critical industry challenges and enhancing how healthcare is experienced.
"Healthcare organizations need insights and visibility on performance to improve outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Trella empowers post-acute and risk-bearing entities to work together, paving the way for healthier, more cost-effective outcomes," said Scott Tapp, CEO of Trella Health. "Winning a 2021 TripleTree iAward is a true honor and acknowledges the critical marketplace need we are addressing and the positive impact our solutions are having on the industry and our customers."
The other three winners of the Triple Tree iAwards included:
- Cohere Health, a Boston-based digital health company transforming prior authorization processes to drive collaborative care journeys.
- MOBE, a Minneapolis-based firm that combines advanced data analytics with one-to-one personalized health guidance.
- Tridiuum, a Philadelphia-based digital behavioral health ecosystem and network management partner that's bridging the gap between patients, payers, and providers to improve access and follow-up care for members in need.
"During a year when change and disruption have impacted the U.S. healthcare ecosystem so dramatically, these four companies have designed creative and innovative solutions that address some of the industry's most pressing needs," said Michael Carroll, Chief Marketing Officer of TripleTree. "We are pleased to recognize these companies for delivering meaningful solutions that improve healthcare for consumers, providers, and payers alike."
For the past decade, the TripleTree iAwards have recognized healthcare technology and services companies shaping the future of U.S. healthcare through their innovation, insight, and initiative. Matthew Tabor, Trella's VP of Strategy, will be featured during an upcoming Market Insights LIVE webinar, where company leaders will share their perspectives about what it takes to create solutions that help improve how the healthcare system works. Click here to register.
About Trella Health
Trella Health provides unmatched, actionable market intelligence to DCEs, ACOs, healthcare networks, and post-acute care providers of all sizes. As one of only a few companies to be deemed both a Qualified Entity by CMS and an Innovator under its Virtual Research Data Center Program, Trella has elite access to billions of performance, referral, and competitive data points across the market and patient care settings. Its standardized insights, representing 90% of the 65+ U.S. population, help customers identify, engage, and manage critical relationships and advance their organizations with confidence. https://www.trellahealth.com/
About TripleTree
TripleTree is an independent healthcare merchant bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, growth capital, recapitalizations, strategic advisory and principal investing. Since 1997, the firm has advised and invested in some of the most innovative, high-growth businesses in healthcare. For more, visit http://www.triple-tree.com.
Media Contact
Ashton Harrison, Trella Health, 6788131590, aharrison@trellahealth.com
SOURCE Trella Health