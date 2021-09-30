ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trella Health, the leading source of healthcare growth insights and performance analytics, was selected as a top 10 finalist for the 2021 TripleTree iAwards. For the past decade, the TripleTree iAwards program has recognized healthcare technology and services firms shaping the future of U.S. healthcare with their leadership in innovation, insight, and initiative. Previous winners include Clearwave, SilverCloud Health, Twistle, and Verata Health (now Olive).
"We are thrilled to be selected as a finalist for the TripleTree iAwards," stated Scott Tapp, CEO of Trella Health. "TripleTree's recognition of healthcare innovation greatly aligns with our goals as a company to lead the way in improving healthcare and patient outcomes."
Finalists this year were evaluated and selected based on the impact of their transformative capabilities and their potential to address some of the most pressing needs in healthcare.
"In this year of unprecedented disruption and innovation across the healthcare ecosystem, the 2021 TripleTree iAward finalists represent areas where some of the most significant transformation has occurred, including behavioral health, care coordination, data management and practice management," said Michael Carroll, Chief Marketing Officer at TripleTree. "The pool of applicants this year was one of the strongest we've ever seen; it reflects the impressive level of growth and innovation happening across the industry. Each of these finalists helps improve how healthcare works for consumers, providers and payers."
The 2021 TripleTree iAward winners will be announced later this year and will be featured in a TripleTree Market Insights LIVE webinar on Tuesday, November 16. Winners will also have the opportunity to engage with the TripleTree platform throughout 2021 and collaborate with TripleTree and TT Capital Partners professionals, innovators and industry leaders to help advance their businesses.
Read the full press release, including the 10 finalists, here.
About Trella Health
Trella Health provides unmatched, actionable market intelligence to DCEs, ACOs, healthcare networks, and post-acute care providers of all sizes. As one of only a few companies to be deemed both a Qualified Entity by CMS and an Innovator under its Virtual Research Data Center Program, Trella has elite access to billions of performance, referral, and competitive data points across the market and patient care settings. Its standardized insights, representing 90% of the 65+ U.S. population, help customers identify, engage, and manage critical relationships and advance their organizations with confidence.
About TripleTree
TripleTree is an independent healthcare merchant bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, growth capital, recapitalizations, strategic advisory and principal investing. Since 1997, the firm has advised and invested in some of the most innovative, high-growth businesses in healthcare.
Media Contact
Ashton Harrison, Trella Health, 6788131590, aharrison@trellahealth.com
SOURCE Trella Health