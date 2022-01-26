NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripment Health announced today that it has added SimonMed, a leading outpatient medical imaging provider, to its growing network of affordable direct-pay services. SimonMed has over 160 diagnostic imaging centers across 11 states, many of which are seeing an increase in the number of uninsured or under-insured patients.
With the addition of SimonMed, Tripment Health offers diagnostic imaging services, including CT scans, MRIs, x-rays, ultrasounds, and mammograms, to a wider range of patients nationwide. Patients who book appointments with SimonMed through the Tripment platform can find diagnostic imaging services near them with transparent, discounted upfront prices.
New York-based Tripment Health provides an online healthcare marketplace platform for people seeking affordable healthcare. With a goal to help self-pay or high-deductible insurance patients find accessible care, the company created a competitively priced marketplace to connect patients and providers. The Tripment Health platform offers primary care and mental health services as well as a full range of ancillary services—all with available financing. Upfront and competitive pricing lets patients take control of their healthcare without worrying about hidden costs or surprise bills down the road.
The platform was born of CEO and founder Alex Radunsky's own necessity. "I received an unexpectedly high hospital bill when I had an MRI," Radunsky explained. "The facility charged $18,500 for the service, and I still owed $5,400 after insurance. This motivated me to create a platform based on price transparency—if you were to book the same service today using Tripment Health, you would only pay around $600." Radunsky was inspired to find a solution that would prevent Americans from having to choose between paying their medical bills, putting food on the table, or paying rent. "We make obtaining medical care easy and affordable."
Tripment Health is free for patients. They pay only for the services booked—there are no subscriptions or other underlying fees. Prices for CT scans start at $180, and MRIs begin at $350. Patients without primary care physicians can also obtain referrals for these services through Tripment, at the discretion of a healthcare provider. Patients can pay by credit card, HSA or FSA card, or choose a zero-interest financing option.
About Tripment
Tripment Health provides affordable healthcare options to a growing demographic of self-pay and high-deductible insurance patients. In its competitively priced marketplace, Tripment Health offers a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem, from primary care to a full range of ancillary services including diagnostic imaging, prescription drugs, and laboratory tests. By providing upfront, transparent, and competitive pricing on all services, Tripment Health gives patients access to high-quality healthcare with no hidden costs.
