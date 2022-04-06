Tripment Health and Sezzle have come together to help patients find new ways to afford necessary care.
NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripment Health provides a competitively priced marketplace where patients can search for, compare, and book high-quality, vetted primary care and mental healthcare services, diagnostic imaging, laboratory tests, and prescription drugs near them. This competitive marketplace with upfront pricing gives self-pay patients control over their own healthcare without having to worry about receiving surprise medical bills down the road – the prices of all services booked through Tripment are clearly outlined at checkout, and no additional fees will be charged during or after office visits.
Partnering with Sezzle takes patient-controlled payments one step further by giving individuals the option to finance the services they book over four interest-free payments. There is no credit check and no waiting period, so users can book the care they need immediately without wondering if they'll have enough money leftover for bills.
"Tripment's main goal is to democratize healthcare, making services from basic wellness exams to diagnostic imaging affordable to every person who needs them, when they need them," says Tripment's Co-Founder and VP of Partnerships Vlad Yushvah. "Linking our platform with Sezzle's empowers even more Americans to make their health and wellness a top priority."
Tripment's healthcare ecosystem lets patients access their office or telehealth records, lab work results, and prescriptions all in one place. Patients can book services across different facilities or outpatient groups without the hassle of transferring records from one office to another – patient records are conveniently and securely stored all within the Tripment patient dashboard. The platform's seamless design is user-friendly, but customer service representatives are still available via phone, email, or the website's chat feature.
Patients do not pay any booking fees, and no subscription is required to use Tripment. Patients can pay by credit card, HSA or FSA card, and now have even more flexibility with Sezzle's four-payment, interest-free installment plan.
About Tripment Health
Tripment Health provides affordable healthcare options to a growing demographic of self-pay and high-deductible insurance patients. It offers a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem in a competitively priced marketplace, providing primary care and a full range of ancillary services, including diagnostic imaging, prescription drugs, and laboratory tests. With upfront, transparent, and competitive pricing on all services, Tripment Health gives patients access to high-quality healthcare with no hidden costs.
