CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, now offers antibacterial hospital-grade power cords in its line of products for healthcare environments.
The new hospital-grade power cords are a part of Tripp Lite's Safe-IT™ collection, a group of products designed to promote safer, cleaner and healthier environments for working and learning. The cords have antibacterial properties that are effective in inhibiting the growth of E. coli and Staph aureus.
In addition to antibacterial protection, the power cords have a NEMA 5-15P HG plug for connecting to a hospital-grade AC power source located outside patient care vicinities. There are two types of antibacterial power cords:
- Power cords (P006AB-series) have a C13 connector and 5-15P HG plug to connect devices, such as computers and displays, to a 5-15R outlet. An 8 ft. coiled model saves space when not fully extended.
- Extension cords (P022AB-series) have a 5-15R HG connector and 5-15P HG plug to extend the reach of power cords
"Cleanliness and infection control are top priorities for medical facilities," said David Posner, Tripp Lite's Vice President, Connectivity and Peripherals. "Tripp Lite's antibacterial hospital-grade power cords support cleaner, healthier environments for anyone plugging in equipment. The cords are the perfect upgrade for existing cords in hospitals, clinics and other healthcare settings. "
Key Features of Tripp Lite's Antibacterial Hospital-Grade Power Cords
- Cords are tested to ANSI/UL 62 and 817 and CAN/CSA C22.2 no. 21 and 49 to meet stringent safety standards
- 5-15P HG plugs and 5-15R HG receptacles feature green dots and are clearly marked to provide assurance of hospital-grade status
- Antibacterial protection helps resist the growth of bacteria, including E. coli and Staph aureus
- Cords are available in lengths up to 25 feet to provide options for equipment placement
