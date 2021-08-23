CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, has added antimicrobial protection to its new sit-stand workstations.
The workstations are a part of Tripp Lite's Safe-IT™ collection, a group of antimicrobial products designed to promote safer, cleaner and healthier environments for working and learning. The surface of the workstations has antimicrobial properties that help resist the growth of bacteria, viruses, fungi, mold and mildew.
These sit-stand workstations feature adjustable height to provide a more comfortable, ergonomic working experience and accommodate users who want to alternate between sitting and standing. There are two styles of workstations:
- Desktop workstation (model WWSSDTAM) converts a fixed-height desk into a custom-height workspace with monitor platform and keyboard tray.
- Wall-mount workstation (model WWSSFDSAM) does not occupy any floor space. The work surface folds down when not in use.
"Workstations have high-touch surfaces that are vulnerable to bacteria growth, especially in shared spaces," said Karenann Brow, Tripp Lite's Director of Product Marketing for Surge, Power Strips and Display Mounts. "Tripp Lite's Safe-IT collection offers the peace of mind of antimicrobial protection. Combined with the potential benefits of standing for part of the day, the new workstations are an easy way to promote a healthier workplace."
Key Features of Tripp Lite's Safe-IT Sit-Stand Workstations
- Adjustable height allows users to alternate between sitting and standing
- Antimicrobial protection aids in resisting the growth of bacteria, viruses, fungi, mold and mildew
- Innovative designs optimize available desk or wall space
- Desktop workstation features a lever for one-touch adjustment
- Wall-mount workstation turns unused space into a work surface or sign-in desk
About Tripp Lite
Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications. Learn more at tripplite.com.
