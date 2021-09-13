JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrippBio, Inc. (TrippBio), a clinical development-stage company developing antiviral treatments with an initial focus on COVID-19, today announces the publication of data showing the potent antiviral effect of TD-213 (a new oral tablet formulation of probenecid) against SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19. The manuscript entitled "Probenecid inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication in vivo and in vitro" describing the antiviral profile of TD-213 was published in Scientific Reports (http://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-97658-w), a Nature research journal and the 6th most-cited journal in the world (https://www.nature.com/srep/about). These results are being used to design appropriate clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy of TD-213 as a treatment for mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
"These data demonstrate a very potent antiviral effect of TD-213 against SARS-CoV-2," said Ralph Tripp, PhD. "This work, in addition to our earlier published data showing efficacy against influenza virus (Perwitasari O. et al AAC 2013;57:475-83), demonstrate the broad antiviral activity of TD-213 and strongly support the clinical development program currently being planned at TrippBio to evaluate TD-213 against these viral diseases."
"We are pleased to share these exciting data on the antiviral potency of TD-213 against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and expand our list of target respiratory viruses" said David E. Martin, PharmD, CEO. "While many drugs have been repurposed for use against COVID-19 and other viral infections, the antiviral potency, safety profile, and very favorable pharmacokinetics strongly support the potential utility of TD-213. We intend to initiate studies to evaluate the potential clinical utility of TD-213 to treat patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infection as well as mild-to-moderate influenza infection and look forward to reviewing the clinical data when available."
About TD-213 – (A new oral tablet formulation of Probenecid)
TD-213 is our unique formulation of an FDA-approved medication called probenecid. Probenecid is indicated for the treatment of the hyperuricemia associated with gout and can be used as an adjuvant to therapy with penicillin or with ampicillin, methicillin, oxacillin, cloxacillin, or nafcillin for prolonging drug plasma levels. Probenecid is a favorable antiviral drug candidate as it is commercially available and has high plasma concentrations with a benign clinical safety profile. Probenecid has demonstrated potent activity against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro and in a hamster model. In addition, probenecid has demonstrated potent in vitro and in vivo activity against influenza virus (http://dx.doi.org/10.1128/AAC.01532-12). Given the in vitro potency, in vivo efficacy, favorable pharmacokinetic profile and safety record, TD-213 is being evaluated as a treatment option for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 or influenza.
About TrippBio, Inc.
TrippBio is a Jacksonville, Florida based, clinical development-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to commercializing new applications of existing drugs to fight infectious diseases with an emphasis on viral diseases with current efforts focused on identification of existing drugs that are repurposed to fight the SARS- CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. TrippBio is founded on the scientific research of Ralph Tripp, Ph.D., Georgia Research Alliance Chair and professor at the University of Georgia.
