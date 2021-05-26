JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrippBio, Inc. (TrippBio), a clinical development-stage company developing antiviral treatments with an initial focus on COVID-19, today announces the publication of data showing the potent antiviral effect of TD-213 (a new oral tablet formulation of probenecid) against SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19. The manuscript entitled "Probenecid inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication in vivo and in vitro" describing the antiviral profile of TD-213 is available on an online preprint server at https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.05.21.445119v1 is undergoing scientific peer-review for potential publication. These results will be used to design appropriate clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy of TD-213 as a treatment for mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
"We are pleased to finally be able to share these exciting data on the antiviral potency of TD-213 against the SARS-CoV-2 virus," said David E. Martin, PharmD, CEO. "While many drugs have been repurposed for use against COVID-19 infection, the antiviral potency, safety profile, and very favorable pharmacokinetics strongly support the potential utility of TD-213 to treat patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infection. We are currently planning our proof-of-concept study and look forward to reviewing the clinical data when available."
About TrippBio, Inc.
TrippBio is a Jacksonville, Florida based, clinical development-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to commercializing new applications of existing drugs to fight infectious diseases with an emphasis on viral diseases with current efforts focused on identification of existing drugs that are repurposed to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. TrippBio is founded on the scientific research of Ralph Tripp, Ph.D., Georgia Research Alliance Chair and professor at the University of Georgia.
