JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrippBio, Inc. (TrippBio), a clinical development-stage company developing antiviral treatments with an initial focus on COVID-19, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for patent application No. 16/875,487, and the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a favorable opinion in a counterpart European application. The claims of the allowed US application titled "Methods of Using Probenecid for Treatment of Coronavirus Infections", assigned to the University of Georgia Research Foundation, Inc. and exclusively licensed to TrippBio, are directed to the use of probenecid to treat patients infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of COVID-19. The resulting patent will provide protection into at least 2040.
David E. Martin, PharmD, CEO, stated, "We are pleased the US patent office has allowed the claims for the use of TD-213 to treat patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. While vaccines have significantly reduced the burden of the pandemic, it is becoming clear that COVID-19 is here to stay. The ongoing presence of untreated disease will only increase the number of patients that have to address the long-term consequences of COVID-19 which we know is troubling. The availability of safe and effective treatment options can reduce the rate of hospitalizations and hopefully the long-term effects of COVID-19."
About TD-213 – (A new oral tablet formulation of Probenecid)
TD-213 is our unique formulation of an FDA-approved medication called probenecid. Probenecid is indicated for the treatment of the hyperuricemia associated with gout and can be used as an adjuvant to therapy with penicillin or with ampicillin, methicillin, oxacillin, cloxacillin, or nafcillin for prolonging drug plasma levels. Probenecid is a favorable antiviral drug candidate as it is commercially available and has high plasma concentrations with a benign clinical safety profile. Probenecid has demonstrated potent activity against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro and in a hamster model. In addition, probenecid has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against influenza. Given the in vitro potency, in vivo efficacy, favorable pharmacokinetic profile and safety record, probenecid is being evaluated as a treatment option for COVID-19 patients.
About TrippBio, Inc.
TrippBio is a Jacksonville, Florida based, clinical development-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to commercializing new applications of existing drugs to fight infectious diseases with an emphasis on viral diseases with current efforts focused on identification of existing drugs that are repurposed to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. TrippBio is founded on the scientific research of Ralph Tripp, Ph.D., Georgia Research Alliance Chair and professor at the University of Georgia.
